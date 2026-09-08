NOTEBOOK: Gibbs ready for bigger role

GLUE PIECES

This roster is filled with top-end talent with names like Gibbs, Campbell, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff. They make up the core, and are a big reason why Detroit is among the top teams in the NFC.

A lot of times Super Bowl champions are determined by how the roster depth develops and complements the starters. Campbell was asked Tuesday about his confidence level heading into the regular season, and he talked about those glue pieces on the roster.

"It's those key role players, having Brock Wright back. (Wright) had an outstanding training camp. Hogan Hatten, Khalil Dorsey, special teams on the edge, Tom Kennedy. Yeah, (Kennedy's) playing in this game," Campbell said.

"Those role players are big and they're the ones that kind of, they're a little bit of that glue that binds those premier players together. They've got a job to do, and they've got to be really good in that role and in that job. And I love these little spots of guys that we got a job for, the (Roger) McCrearys, man, obviously Chuck (Clark) and (Avonte) Maddox. And I like it. I think it's what makes teams and it gives you that little extra edge."

EXTRA POINT