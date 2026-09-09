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Hutchinson poised to take his game to another level

Sep 09, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

In just his second NFL game after the Detroit Lions selected him second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Aidan Hutchinson recorded his first multi-sack game, dropping Carson Wentz three times in Detroit's 36-27 win over Washington.

Hutchinson has added 40 more sacks to his resume since that Sept. 18 contest at Ford Field. His 43.0 career sacks already rank sixth in franchise history. He's coming off his first All-Pro selection last season as Detroit's first pass rusher to earn the honors since Ezekiel Ansah in 2015.

Hutchinson has reached elite status among pass rushers, coming off a season where he ranked top five in the NFL in total pressures (100), quarterback hits (35), sacks (14.5), hurries (64) and forced fumbles (4).

Could the 2026 season set up for even bigger production from Hutchinson? Is there a chance he blows some of 2025's gaudy numbers out of the water?

If the way Hutchinson looked in training camp over the last month is any indication, 2026 just might be Hutchinson's best yet.

"I think he's in a really good spot right now," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "I think he's always been, in my opinion, a complete defensive end and he's elevated that once again.

"He just got another year of a full offseason training, just man, the quickness, the weight, the explosion, he's always continued to grow his craft. And so, I think he's prepped to have another big year."

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Campbell has adopted the 'Hutchinson Rule' at practice for a couple seasons now. If Hutchinson starts disrupting practice with his pass rush to the point where the offense can't get the looks they want, Campbell will note the Hutchinson sack but allow the play to continue so the offense can get in their work.

The rule was applied early and often this training camp. It wasn't just when he lined up across rookie right tackle Blake Miller, but also All-Pro left tackle Penei Sewell, whose battles with Hutchinson in practice the last five seasons are good iron sharpens iron work for the two.

"I feel great, man," Hutchinson said of his game heading into Week 1. "I feel like I got a lot better this camp, I really do. Your game evolves and going against the talented guys we have, you do really get better. I feel really confident right now. I feel good and I feel like I got everything in my repertoire to get it done this year."

A broken leg ended his 2024 season and there was still a little bit of the unknown regarding how the leg would respond to start last year's training camp. He admitted there was a little bit of a feeling out process after extensive offseason rehab leading into the 2025 camp. That's long in the rearview mirror.

"I think last year, what he was able to do coming off the injury he had was impressive. I mean, it was impressive because that's a significant injury," Campbell said. "And for him to be able to come back as quick as he did and be able to have the impact he did was impressive."

Practice photos: Sept. 8, 2026

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jabari Small (26) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (24) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (24) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Jackson Meeks (13) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during practice at the Meijer Performance Center on Sept. 8, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Nicole Scharff/Detroit Lions)

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Hutchinson said the injury is an afterthought now with his mind solely focused on terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and leading Detroit back to the top of the NFC North.

He has fine-tuned the nuances of his rush — a difference in angle here or a difference in body lean there.

"It feels big in my head, but when you look at it from a wide lens, it's not that earth-shattering," Hutchinson said. "It's those little, one percent tweaks that you make that ultimately allow you to ascend."

Hutchinson headlines a Detroit defensive front that gave the Lions' offense all it could handle in camp. It's the deepest edge rushing room Detroit has had in the Campbell era as Hutchinson is joined by veteran DJ Wonnum (30.0 career sacks), second-round pick Derrick Moore, Ahmed Hassanein and undrafted rookie Eric O'Neill, who was one of the great stories in camp with inclusion on the 53-man roster.

Detroit also likes their depth inside with Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams, Tyler Lacy, Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard and Mekhi Wingo. Everything starts with Hutchinson and the attention he receives.

It's been impressive to watch Hutchinson take his game to another level in his fifth training camp, and he looks to be headed toward his best season yet.

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