Hutchinson poised to take his game to another level

Campbell has adopted the 'Hutchinson Rule' at practice for a couple seasons now. If Hutchinson starts disrupting practice with his pass rush to the point where the offense can't get the looks they want, Campbell will note the Hutchinson sack but allow the play to continue so the offense can get in their work.

The rule was applied early and often this training camp. It wasn't just when he lined up across rookie right tackle Blake Miller, but also All-Pro left tackle Penei Sewell, whose battles with Hutchinson in practice the last five seasons are good iron sharpens iron work for the two.

"I feel great, man," Hutchinson said of his game heading into Week 1. "I feel like I got a lot better this camp, I really do. Your game evolves and going against the talented guys we have, you do really get better. I feel really confident right now. I feel good and I feel like I got everything in my repertoire to get it done this year."

A broken leg ended his 2024 season and there was still a little bit of the unknown regarding how the leg would respond to start last year's training camp. He admitted there was a little bit of a feeling out process after extensive offseason rehab leading into the 2025 camp. That's long in the rearview mirror.