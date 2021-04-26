Lions 2021 NFL Draft order: All rounds & picks

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a busy offseason reshaping Detroit's roster via free agency, and now he enters his first NFL Draft at the helm in Detroit with six picks at his disposal, including the No. 7 overall pick.

The Lions have selections in each of the first five rounds, with two picks in the third round. Detroit doesn't currently have a pick in the sixth or seventh rounds.

"It's very exciting to be looking at this crop of players that would be worthy of selecting," Holmes said in a pre-draft press conference last week. "Where I just came from (LA Rams), I wasn't really used to picking in the first round that much, being up in the top 10.

"But at No. 7, we do have a cluster of players that we're comfortable with picking. At the same time, we will be very prepared ... to move in either direction. We're still open in those regards, but there are a cluster of players that we'd be comfortable with."

Here's a look at Detroit's six draft picks for 2021: