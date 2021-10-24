O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford, Rams' passing attack a tough test for Lions

He is No. 1 with an average of 9.2 yards per pass attempt, first with seven passes that gained 40 or more yards and first with a passer rating of 116.6.

Stafford's strong right arm alone does not make the Rams' offense so explosive, says Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

"You can have the strongest arm in the world you want," Glenn said. "If you don't have guys who can stretch the field and threaten you in that situation, it doesn't mean anything.

"You have to give a lot of credit to these players and the skilled positions they have. Every receiver they have has that ability.

"The one thing that makes this team such a threat is, not only can they do that, they can work the underneath part. They have skilled players that can punch in and out of cut really, really well."

The Rams have big-play threats from the top of their receiver depth chart to the bottom. For example:

Cooper Kupp leads the Rams with 46 catches. He averages 14.7 yards per catch, with a long reception of 56 yards.