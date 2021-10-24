5 things to watch: Lions at Rams

3. LIMIT THE BIG PLAYS

This was an emphasis last week against the Bengals, and Cincinnati was still able to execute three plays of 30-plus yards to set up points.

Stafford and the Rams' skill weapons are on a whole different level. Stafford enters Sunday leading the NFL with seven completions of 40-plus yards.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson can still take the top off a defense, while Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have combined for 1,006 receiving yards this season, the most by any receiver duo in the league.

Even running back Darrell Henderson Jr. has gotten into the big-play action for the Rams. He has 491 scrimmage yards and five scrimmage touchdowns in 2021.

The Rams have scored 29.8 PPG (6th in NFL) while the Lions have allowed 28.7 PPG this season (T-25th).

4. START FASTER

There are a couple statistics that really explain some of the offensive struggles for the Lions this season. One, they've never possessed the ball with the lead. Two, they've trailed by double digits in the second half of every game this season.

Slow starts, playing from behind and never getting into a tempo or rhythm offensively are not recipes for success in the NFL.

Detroit's been outscored 92-33 in the first half of games this season. Somehow Lynn and the Lions' offense have to find a way to start faster. They've got to script it better and then get out of their own way with some of the penalties and negative plays that have plagued them early in games.