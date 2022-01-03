O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Seahawks' strong first half too much for Lions to overcome

Jan 03, 2022 at 07:24 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

There have been times this season when the Detroit Lions have made their fans want to cheer, cry or laugh.

They did all three in Sunday's 51-29 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks, with tears being the most prominent reaction by fans still emotionally invested in the outcome of their games at this moment of the season.

The game was as one-sided as the score indicated. The Seahawks got on a roll early and stayed on it until their offense ended the game lined up in the victory formation rather than punch in another touchdown from the Lions' one-yard line.

In this week's Monday Countdown, one thing is obvious: The Lions have lost too many starting players to realistically be expected to compete head to head with most of their opponents.

That has become especially obvious with quarterback Jared Goff missing a second straight game with a knee injury, and a defense patched together with replacement players.

With that in mind, the Monday Countdown looks at how the Seahawks dominated the game to such a degree in the first half that it was enough to win the game, and how their key players took advantage of the Lions' overmatched offense.

There are also takeaways on offense, defense and special teams, what's trending and the Bottom Line -- which shows how head coach Dan Campbell has set a tone for his team to compete to the end -- even if it's a bitter end.

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48) celebrate after a kick return during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48) celebrate after a kick return during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions guard Parker Ehinger (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions guard Parker Ehinger (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48), Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48), Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), and Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), and Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions guard Parker Ehinger (65) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions guard Parker Ehinger (65) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions tight end Jared Pinkney (80), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions tight end Jared Pinkney (80), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) celebrate after recovering an on-side kick during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) celebrate after recovering an on-side kick during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

1. We start with Campbell's view: He preaches the importance of the running game, and it's not just idle talk.

The Seahawks won that game within the game, and it wasn't close. They had 265 yards rushing to 95 for the Lions.

"We couldn't stop the run, and we didn't run it very well," Campbell said in his postgame interview. "That's the essence of the game."

Those stats are misleading, too. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a TD on a 26-yard run, and quarterback Tim Boyle added 14 yards on a quarterback scramble. Deduct those two plays, and the Lions had 20 carries for 55 yards -- far below what they've been producing in the last eight games.

2. Star power: It was Seattle's last home game, and perhaps quarterback Russell Wilson's last home game as a member of the Seahawks. It's also possible that head coach Pete Carroll won't be back.

It seemed that the Seahawks had an urgency to make some kind of statement in their final game.

Running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 170 yards and two TDs.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf had six catches for 63 yards and three TDs.

And Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 236 yards and four TDs. Wilson has played bigger games than Sunday's home finale, but he was in complete control of the game -- which has been his trademark in his 10 seasons of directing the Seahawks' offense.

3. St. Brown: If this were the start of the season instead of the end, we might have an "Amon-Ra Meter" to chart his receiving progress from quarter to quarter and game to game.

The rookie receiver had another big game -- eight catches for 111 yards and a TD, and a 26-yard run for a TD.

In the last five games he's had at least eight catches in every game, and five TDs -- four receptions and the run.

4. Takeaways, offense:

  • In a rush: Boyle seems to rush things at times, and that gets him -- and the offense -- in trouble. The first play of the second half was an example. He fielded a low snap that bounced to him, and rushed a throw to his left that was intercepted. For the game, he had two TD passes and three interceptions.
  • Tackle eligible: Left tackle Taylor Decker made a nice catch for a TD in the third quarter that cut Seattle's lead to 38-22. Decker also had a TD catch in 2018. He actually looked like a tight end -- and a big one, at that.
  • False starts: That didn't seem to be a problem after having six in last week's game with Atlanta.

5. Takeaways, defense:

  • Scoring binge: Seattle went three and out and punted on its first possession. The next nine ended in TDs or field goals.
  • Short stuff: Two of those nine possessions were two-play TD drives.
  • Message: I think one might have been sent to the defense at halftime after they gave up 19 first downs in the first half. They gave up 10 in the second half. That wasn't great, but it was better.

6. Takeaways, special teams:

  • Godwin Igwebuike had a 47-yard kickoff return and recovered an onside kick. That's two good plays by one player.

7. Trending:

  • Up: Outside linebacker Austin Bryant: He had the Lions' only sack. He's been more active as a pass rusher.
  • Down: Three interceptions by Boyle -- even though the offensive line did not give up a sack.
  • Even: St. Brown has been steady -- steadily the Lions' best offensive player for more than a month.

8. Bottom line: Calling for onside kicks and going for it on fourth down tells me Campbell won't sit back and watch his team take a beating. That bodes well for what kind of team the Lions can be in the future.

