O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Seahawks' strong first half too much for Lions to overcome

1. We start with Campbell's view: He preaches the importance of the running game, and it's not just idle talk.

The Seahawks won that game within the game, and it wasn't close. They had 265 yards rushing to 95 for the Lions.

"We couldn't stop the run, and we didn't run it very well," Campbell said in his postgame interview. "That's the essence of the game."

Those stats are misleading, too. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a TD on a 26-yard run, and quarterback Tim Boyle added 14 yards on a quarterback scramble. Deduct those two plays, and the Lions had 20 carries for 55 yards -- far below what they've been producing in the last eight games.

2. Star power: It was Seattle's last home game, and perhaps quarterback Russell Wilson's last home game as a member of the Seahawks. It's also possible that head coach Pete Carroll won't be back.

It seemed that the Seahawks had an urgency to make some kind of statement in their final game.

Running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 170 yards and two TDs.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf had six catches for 63 yards and three TDs.