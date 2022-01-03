FOUR DOWNS: St. Brown shows off versatility in loss to Seahawks

FOURTH DOWN: NO ANSWERS

One of the more disappointing aspects of the game for Campbell was when the Lions pulled to within two scores in the third quarter after scoring a touchdown, getting an onside kick, and scoring again, but they could never make the plays necessary to get it to a one-score contest.

After Decker's touchdown made it 38-22 with four minutes and 50 seconds left in third quarter, Seattle was able to mount a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf touchdown. There was a critical 3rd and 7 during that drive where the Lions' defense wasn't able to get off the field.

But that was really the case all game. After a three and out to start the game, Seattle scored on their next nine possessions. Detroit was forced to make the game a shootout, and they just didn't have the firepower offensively to do it.