NOTEBOOK: How early fourth-down stop shifted Lions' momentum

SEATTLE -- There are a number of reasons the Detroit Lions fell to the Seahawks 51-29 Sunday. Poor run defense, an inability to gain any traction in their own run game and turnovers to name a few.

Detroit also got on the wrong side of momentum early in the contest, and head coach Dan Campbell thought that played a factor too. After forcing a three and out by Seattle's offense to begin the game, Detroit was driving down the field on their first possession and got down to the Seattle 29-yard line where they were faced with a 4th and 1. It was certainly no surprise Campbell opted to go for it, that's been his aggressive nature all year, but when running back Jamaal Williams was stuffed about a half yard short of the first-down marker, Campbell thought it was a big early momentum-shifting play.

"I felt it knocked the wind out of us when we didn't get the fourth-and-inches, or half a yard, whatever you want to call it," he said. "Because we got the three-and-out and we drove the ball and we didn't respond after that."

The stop gave all the momentum back to Seattle and they ran with it, literally. They answered with a touchdown and scored on their next nine possessions.