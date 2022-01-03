RECAP: Lions at Seahawks

SEATTLE – If Sunday was quarterback Russell Wilson's last home game in Seattle, he went out with a bang at the expense of the Detroit Lions' defense.
Wilson got a big assist from running back Rashaad Penny (170 yards and two touchdowns), but Wilson threw four touchdowns and Seattle beat Detroit, 51-29, in their home finale at Lumen Field. The 51 points are the most the Lions have given up this season.
Detroit's defense struggled all day containing Penny and the Seahawks' rushing attack, which then opened up the play-action passing game for Wilson. Seattle finished with 265 total rushing yards. It's the most rushing yards the Lions have allowed all season and the fifth time this season Detroit's allowed more than 184 rushing yards in a game. Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL in run defense coming in, allowing 127.3 yards per game on average.
Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was a bright spot for Detroit in defeat, scoring two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving) and finishing with 111 receiving yards on eight receptions.
The Seahawks kicked off the scoring after the Lions failed to convert a 4th and 1 at Seattle's 29-yard line on their opening drive of the game. Wilson and the Seahawks marched 71 yards in nine plays capped off by a Penny 15-yard touchdown run to give Seattle a 7-0 lead.
Seattle extended the lead to 17-0 early in the second quarter on Penny's second touchdown of the game, this one from six yards out.
Detroit answered the second Penny touchdown with a 26-yard touchdown run by St. Brown, who motioned into the Lions backfield from the slot on a 3rd and 10 play. St. Brown took the handoff from quarterback Tim Boyle, spun out of a would-be tackle by Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, and cruised into the end zone for the first rushing touchdown of his career.
Seattle answered with an 11-play, 69-yard drive to extend their lead to 24-7 with just under six minutes left in the first half on what would be the first of three touchdown receptions on the day for Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Seattle went to the half up 31-7 after a Wilson to Tyler Lockett 1-yard score right before the end of the second quarter.
Detroit opened the second half with a Boyle interception on their first play from scrimmage that Seattle turned into a Wilson to Metcalf touchdown and a 38-10 advantage.
Detroit mounted a bit of comeback in the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Boyle to St. Brown and a two-point conversion from the pair. Detroit then recovered an onside kick and drove the field and scored again, this time on a 6-yard pass from Boyle to left tackle Taylor Decker (his second career touchdown) to trim the lead to two possessions at 38-22.
But Detroit had no answer for Wilson and Metcalf as they connected for their third score early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 45-22.
Detroit running back Jamaal Williams scored a late touchdown for Detroit.
QB comparison: A couple fourth-quarter interceptions hurt Boyle's overall numbers.
He completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 262 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for a 65.4 passer rating. He also had a 14-yard run down to the Seattle 1-yard line in the fourth quarter that set up the late Williams touchdown.
To go along with those four touchdown passes, Wilson completed 20-of-29 passes for 236 yards and no picks. He finished with a 133.0 rating. He also added 24 rushing yards.
Key moment: The second quarter was decisive in the final outcome of this one.
Seattle got the ball three times in the second quarter and scored a touchdown on all three possessions. Detroit managed one touchdown in the second quarter, the run by St. Brown early on, but punted twice and missed a field goal as time expired in the first half.
Seattle outscored Detroit 21-7 in the second quarter to take a commanding 31-7 halftime lead Detroit could never work their way out of.
Injury report: Detroit had no significant injuries reported.
Up next: vs. Green Bay (12-3)