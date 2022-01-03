RECAP: Lions at Seahawks

Seattle extended the lead to 17-0 early in the second quarter on Penny's second touchdown of the game, this one from six yards out.

Detroit answered the second Penny touchdown with a 26-yard touchdown run by St. Brown, who motioned into the Lions backfield from the slot on a 3rd and 10 play. St. Brown took the handoff from quarterback Tim Boyle, spun out of a would-be tackle by Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, and cruised into the end zone for the first rushing touchdown of his career.

Seattle answered with an 11-play, 69-yard drive to extend their lead to 24-7 with just under six minutes left in the first half on what would be the first of three touchdown receptions on the day for Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Seattle went to the half up 31-7 after a Wilson to Tyler Lockett 1-yard score right before the end of the second quarter.

Detroit opened the second half with a Boyle interception on their first play from scrimmage that Seattle turned into a Wilson to Metcalf touchdown and a 38-10 advantage.

Detroit mounted a bit of comeback in the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Boyle to St. Brown and a two-point conversion from the pair. Detroit then recovered an onside kick and drove the field and scored again, this time on a 6-yard pass from Boyle to left tackle Taylor Decker (his second career touchdown) to trim the lead to two possessions at 38-22.

But Detroit had no answer for Wilson and Metcalf as they connected for their third score early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 45-22.