Campbell announces joint practices, weighs in on 2022 schedule

May 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted last offseason he made a rookie coaching mistake waiting too long to set up joint practices in training camp when most teams had already scheduled them.

It was a mistake Campbell wasn't going to repeat.

This year, he set up joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis ahead of their Week 2 preseason game in August.

"I just think you get two real good days (of practice)," Campbell said. "It's a change in intensity going against another opponent. Sometimes even as intense as you try to make your own practice, just to be able to go against a different opponent just levels the stakes. Levels the intensity. You need that.

"Their bodies need that – the competition – just to raise the stakes a little bit goes a long ways for your guys. So to be able to get two really good days against them, and then certainly the preseason game, I think it changes up training camp, but it also raises up the intensity and competition."

Speaking to reporters Saturday ahead of Detroit's open rookie minicamp practice, Campbell also touched on the recently released schedule, a schedule that has the Lions as the only NFL team without a primetime game.

"It's awesome, one o'clock games," Campbell said. "Knock them out and you go home and get ready for the next opponent. You're not waiting all day in the hotel ... then you're on a short week it feels like. So, I got no problem."

2022 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp: Day 1 photos

View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions rookie minicamp on Friday May 13, 2022 in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 26

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 26

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 26

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 26

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 26

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 26

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 26

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 26

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 26

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 26

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 26

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 26

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 26

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Steve Hamp, Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 26

Steve Hamp, Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 26

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 26

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 26

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 26

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 26

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 26

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 26

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 26

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 26

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 26

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 26

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 26

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas during Lions Rookie Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Campbell did note the NFL's flexible scheduling rules, which could still give the Lions a primetime game later in the season.

Flexible scheduling for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17 for teams to be flexed into primetime. In weeks of the season eligible for flexible scheduling, the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon. Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

So, there's still a chance the Lions could play on Sunday night later in the schedule.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Rookie minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Lions begin rookie minicamp.

news

TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the 12 undrafted rookie free agents the Detroit Lions have signed.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2022 schedule

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' 2022 schedule.

news

St. Brown focusing on the mental aspect of his game

Heading into his second NFL season, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is focusing on the mental aspect of his game.

news

Oruwariye loves Detroit, would be interested in signing extension with Lions

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He said he loves Detroit, and would be interested in re-signing with the Lions if the opportunity presents itself.

news

Lions see versatile rookie Josh Paschal playing multiple roles on defensive line

The Detroit Lions selected defensive end Josh Paschal in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft in part because of his versatility and ability to play multiple roles on their defensive line.

news

TWENTYMAN: How newly drafted players could fit into LB rotation

The Detroit Lions made some changes to the linebacker position this offseason, which could open the door for a couple of the newly drafted players.

news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2022 NFL Draft

Tim Twentyman gives his 5 takeaways from the Detroit Lions' 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions excited for Onwuzurike's potential in Year 2

Second-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike has worked hard to recover from injury, and DL coach Todd Wash is excited for his potential in the Lions' revamped defensive scheme.

news

Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2022 draft class

See what executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell thinks about the Detroit Lions' 2022 draft class.

Advertising