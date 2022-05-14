Campbell announces joint practices, weighs in on 2022 schedule

"I just think you get two real good days (of practice)," Campbell said. "It's a change in intensity going against another opponent. Sometimes even as intense as you try to make your own practice, just to be able to go against a different opponent just levels the stakes. Levels the intensity. You need that.

"Their bodies need that – the competition – just to raise the stakes a little bit goes a long ways for your guys. So to be able to get two really good days against them, and then certainly the preseason game, I think it changes up training camp, but it also raises up the intensity and competition."

Speaking to reporters Saturday ahead of Detroit's open rookie minicamp practice, Campbell also touched on the recently released schedule, a schedule that has the Lions as the only NFL team without a primetime game.