O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8

Home field: There is no explaining why the Lions haven't fared better at Ford Field.

The Lions were 4-4 at Ford Field in 2017, 3-5 in 2018, 2-6 in 2019 and 0-3 so far this year.

Their overall home record is 9-18 since the start of the 2017 season, and they've lost seven straight home games.

Bottom line: What should be an advantage isn't.

Taking advantage: The scenario before the start of yesterday's game was set up for the Lions to make a statement. Win a home game, get to 4-3, and announce yourselves as strong playoff contenders with a favorable schedule in the next month or so.

That did not happen, and an even greater opportunity was squandered by the results of two other games in the NFC North.

The first-place Packers lost at home to the division rival Vikings, dropping their record to 5-2.

The second-place Bears lost at home in overtime to the Saints, dropping their record to 5-3.

Add up what could have been:

Packers still in first, but down a notch at 5-2. Bears at 5-3. Lions at 4-3 with a win at home, and a game out of first in the North.