O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Sunday's game got away from Lions

2. Spreading blame: It didn't help how the Lions' defense reacted after the Colts recovered Stafford's fumble at their 40-yard line. On third and 14 at the Lions' 45, cornerback Justin Coleman was flagged for interference. That gave the Colts first and goal at the four.

Three plays later, they scored on a run from the one-yard line and added a two-point conversion to make their lead 28-14.

The interception return eight seconds later made it 35-14.

Fumble. Interference call. Interception return.

That's how fast a game can get out of reach.

3. Run game: I get it that it's important to run the ball, even when it isn't working. And I also get it that play calling probably gets second guessed more than the strategy in any other sport.

Having said that, I think it's fair to question offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's play selection in the first half.

The Lions ran six first-down plays in the first 29 minutes of the first half. They ran on first down the first three times for a net gain of three yards. After passing on the next two first downs, they ran for a three-yard loss on the sixth first-down play.

That's four runs on first down for a net of no gain.