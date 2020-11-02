KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke to the media Monday a day after Sunday's 41-21 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts at Ford Field. The loss dropped the Lions to 3-4 on the year, and it was Detroit's third loss at home this season.
Patricia and the Lions looked at the film Monday and went through their corrections, and will quickly turn the page to Sunday's division matchup in Minnesota against a Vikings team coming off an impressive victory Sunday in Green Bay.
Here are all the key questions from Patricia's Monday press conference:
What is the injury status of Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay?
Golladay left the game in the first half with a hip injury and did not return. Patricia didn't have any concrete updates other than to say Golladay's injury is looking like a week-to-week deal.
The Lions are 3-1 this season when Golladay plays the whole game. They're 0-3 when that hasn't happened. It seems like a real possibility the Lions will be heading to a division game on the road without their best offensive weapon Sunday.
Has Patricia sensed any frustration from Golladay about not having a new contract yet?
"No," Patricia said. "Kenny and I have great dialogue every day. I don't really talk about contracts with anyone as far as any of that stuff publicly, so really don't have anything else to say there."
What's the update on defensive end Trey Flowers?
Flowers saw a dip in his snap count this week, and now we know why. Flowers suffered an undisclosed injury that Patricia said is a new injury suffered Sunday against Indy, and it will force the Lions to place the veteran defensive end on injured reserve.
Patricia said the team considers this to be a short-term IR stint, meaning they expect him to return at some point.
Still, his absence will cause a pretty big void that hopefully the newly traded for Everson Griffen can help fill the next few weeks.
What does Patricia say to fans about the frustrations they feel with the inconsistent play week to week?
A reporter told Patricia Monday that the Lions are the only team in the NFL this year that has scored first in every game this season. The Lions have struggled to finish at times this year, especially against some of the better teams on their schedule.
"We see the same thing," Patricia said. "We get off to really good starts. Some of the stats we have on the positive side, if you're looking at it from that standpoint, we're doing some things really well, we just have to finish better, and I think that's true all the way across the board.
"For us to be able to score first in all our games, that's pretty remarkable in the NFL, but obviously, we want to win all those games. That's where we have to do a better job."
Those critical one or two plays in games against good teams just aren't bouncing the Lions' way. Those are the moments the Lions have to play better and coach better, per Patricia.
What does Patricia think of the performances so far of rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah and second-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai?
Okudah played really well Sunday vs. Indy, allowing just two catches for 26 yards in his coverage area and still no touchdowns on the year. Okudah's improved his technique and fundamentals every week he's had an opportunity to play, and Patricia said he's been really good about improving his vision and seeing the whole field better over the last few weeks.
Patricia said he's really seen Okudah's awareness improve as well.
As for Tavai, he's played inside and outside and has seen his reps increase, but what hasn't increased with the playing time is the amount of impact plays he's making. Tavai has just 11 solo tackles, no sacks, no tackles for loss and just one quarterback hit in seven games.
"He has to be a little bit more consistent in some of the things that he's doing out on the field," Patricia said of Tavai.