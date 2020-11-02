KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

What does Patricia say to fans about the frustrations they feel with the inconsistent play week to week?

A reporter told Patricia Monday that the Lions are the only team in the NFL this year that has scored first in every game this season. The Lions have struggled to finish at times this year, especially against some of the better teams on their schedule.

"We see the same thing," Patricia said. "We get off to really good starts. Some of the stats we have on the positive side, if you're looking at it from that standpoint, we're doing some things really well, we just have to finish better, and I think that's true all the way across the board.

"For us to be able to score first in all our games, that's pretty remarkable in the NFL, but obviously, we want to win all those games. That's where we have to do a better job."