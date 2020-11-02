TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

First down woes: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said after Detroit's 41-21 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday that the offense put themselves in too many 3rd and long situations. That's true. Detroit was at 3rd and 8 or longer 10 times in the contest. But how did they get into those situations? Not being good on first down was a contributor, especially when running the football.

The Lions ran 28 first down plays in the game. Nine rushes netted them 14 yards, which includes a 11-yard run by Jamal Agnew. Stafford was 10-of-18 passing on first down for 100 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and one sack. Detroit had zero luck running the ball on first down before they had to abandon it for the pass later in the second half due to the score. – Tim Twentyman

One sign that it might be the Lions' day: Jack Fox has to field a low snap on one hop and gets off a 55-yard punt that forces the Colts to start their second possession at their 26 after a fair catch. But wait. There's more. – Mike O'Hara