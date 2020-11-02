TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

First down woes: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said after Detroit's 41-21 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday that the offense put themselves in too many 3rd and long situations. That's true. Detroit was at 3rd and 8 or longer 10 times in the contest. But how did they get into those situations? Not being good on first down was a contributor, especially when running the football.
The Lions ran 28 first down plays in the game. Nine rushes netted them 14 yards, which includes a 11-yard run by Jamal Agnew. Stafford was 10-of-18 passing on first down for 100 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and one sack. Detroit had zero luck running the ball on first down before they had to abandon it for the pass later in the second half due to the score. – Tim Twentyman
One sign that it might be the Lions' day: Jack Fox has to field a low snap on one hop and gets off a 55-yard punt that forces the Colts to start their second possession at their 26 after a fair catch. But wait. There's more. – Mike O'Hara
Special contribution: Miles Killebrew continues to carve out a career as a special teams ace for the Lions. He recorded one special teams tackle and was the first Lions player since Casey FitzSimmons vs. Kansas City in 2007 to block a punt for the Lions. – Tim Twentyman
Another sign that it might be the Lions' day: A blocked punt after the Colts' second possession gives the Lions possession at the Colts' 32. Two plays later, Stafford hits wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. with a 25-yard TD pass for a 7-0 lead. Two possessions. Two great plays on special teams. A TD catch. The Lions are on their way. – Mike O'Hara
Spreading the wealth: Colts quarterback Philip Rivers completed 23 passes Sunday to 11 different Colts pass catchers. Talk about spreading the wealth. No Colts receiver had more than three receptions on the day. Indy got it done in the passing game with all hands on deck. – Tim Twentyman
The reality that it's not the Lions' day: The Colts score three TDs before the end of the half, and Matt Prater misses a 48-yard field-goal attempt on the last play of the first half. The Colts have a 20-7 lead. – Mike O'Hara
Okwara impressive: Defensive end Romeo Okwara continued his fine play so far this season Sunday. Okwara recorded six quarterback hurries and a sack, his fifth this season, which leads the team. No other Lions defender had more than two hurries against the Colts. Okwara continues to be Detroit's best pass rusher this season. – Tim Twentyman
Tough day for Walker: The Colts picked on Lions safety Tracy Walker in the passing game. Indianapolis threw at Walker's coverage seven times Sunday and completed all seven for 104 yards and three touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus stats. – Tim Twentyman
Top three: Here are the top three graded players on offense and defense from Sunday by PFF. Offense: Wide receiver Marvin Hall, left tackle Taylor Decker and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Defense: Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, safety Jayron Kearse and Okwara. – Tim Twentyman