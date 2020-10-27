O'HARA: What we learned from Week 7

The similarities between what we saw Sunday in Atlanta and in 2014 on the Lions' first trip to London to play a regular-season game are eerily the same.

The Falcons were the same opponent in both games.

Both games were won by the Lions on long drives engineered by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

It was 63 yards on 11 plays, starting with 1:38 left in 2014. It was 75 yards on eight plays, starting with 1:04 left Sunday. Stafford's 11-yard pass to tight end T.J Hockenson on the last play of regulation time made it 21-21. Matt Prater kicked the super-sized winning extra point.

The distance on Prater's winning kicks was identical: 48 yards on a field goal in 2014, 48 on an extra point Sunday.

And the Lions caught a break to have a chance to win both games.

On Sunday, it was Falcons running back Todd Gurley falling across the goal line for a touchdown to give the Lions a chance to mount the winning drive. In 2014, Prater missed his first field-goal attempt from 43 yards, but the play was nullified by a false start against the Lions.

With a second chance, Prater came through.