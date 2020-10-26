KEY QUESTIONS: How has the defensive line performed the last two weeks?

Is it just as hard to not ride the wave of emotions after a win than it is after a loss?

It's crucial to get through the game tape Monday and make the corrections and quickly move on to the Colts, Patricia said. Indianapolis is coming off their bye week, and will be rested and ready to go.

Just as Patricia said it's important to put a loss in the rearview mirror quickly and move on to the next week, it's just as important to do it after big wins too. He said it's important to stay consistent and be the same all the time. Teams miss details when they ride those waves of being too high or too low.

Will the Lions be buyers at the trade deadline with a 3-3 record?