TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

No time, no problem: Quarterback Matthew Stafford's game-winning 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson came with no time remaining in the fourth quarter. It's the second time in his career he has accomplished the feat (Nov. 22, 2009 vs. Cleveland). Stafford joins Tim Couch as the only quarterbacks with a game-winning touchdown pass with no time remaining in the fourth quarter in multiple games in the Super Bowl era. – Tim Twentyman
One for the defense: Not all of the Lions' big plays in the fourth quarter were made by their offense. The defense chipped in, too. Defensive end Trey Flowers had a big one early in the fourth quarter when he deflected a pass when the Falcons had fourth and five at the Lions' 11-yard line. That kept the Falcons from extending their 14-13 lead. – Mike O'Hara
Young corners: Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah and second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye entered Sunday's game knowing they'd be tested by Atlanta's terrific receiving duo of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Both young corners were up for the challenge. Okudah allowed five receptions in his coverage for 51 yards and no touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus statistics. Oruwariye allowed three catches for 48 yards and no touchdowns. Neither player has allowed a touchdown in their coverage yet this season. These young corners keep getting better and better. – Tim Twentyman
Romeo Okwara, bounce back: He's back to his form of 2018, when he had 7.5 sacks in his first season with the Lions after two years with the Giants. Okwara had two sacks and a forced fumble Sunday, giving him four sacks for the season. That's a return to his 2018 form after dropping to 1.5 sacks in 2019. – Mike O'Hara
Pocket presence: Stafford doesn't get enough credit for his pocket presence and ability to avoid pressure. No play better showed that than the last touchdown pass to Hockenson. Stafford felt the pressure right in front of him, and moved left to avoid it while never breaking eye contact downfield into the end zone. The offensive line played OK Sunday, not great. Stafford was sacked twice and hit six times total, but his pocket presence and ability to escape prevented a few other sack situations. – Tim Twentyman
Kickoff coverage: It's been good all season, and that was the case again Sunday. On their four kickoff returns, the Falcons were forced to start possessions at their 18, 18, 15 and 24-yard line. – Mike O'Hara
Targeting the middle: Looking at Stafford's throw chart from Sunday, Detroit's signal caller did the majority of his damage in the middle of the field. Stafford was 7-for-7 for 112 yards and a touchdown (158.3 passer rating) hitting from 10-plus yards up the middle. Extend that a little further and Stafford was 3-for-3 for 71 yards (118.8) throwing 20-plus yards down the middle. – Tim Twentyman
Top 3: PFF's top-graded players for the Lions Sunday were as follows -- Offense: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, Stafford and Hockenson. Defense: Okwara, defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand and defensive tackle Danny Shelton. – Tim Twentyman