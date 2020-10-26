TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

Pocket presence: Stafford doesn't get enough credit for his pocket presence and ability to avoid pressure. No play better showed that than the last touchdown pass to Hockenson. Stafford felt the pressure right in front of him, and moved left to avoid it while never breaking eye contact downfield into the end zone. The offensive line played OK Sunday, not great. Stafford was sacked twice and hit six times total, but his pocket presence and ability to escape prevented a few other sack situations. – Tim Twentyman