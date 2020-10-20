O'HARA: What we learned from Week 6

While we await the three-handoff formation, it's likely that Swift is in line for more carries. He had 12 in the first four games, with a high of five in Game 2 vs. the Packers and none the next week in a win over the Cardinals.

Production gets playing time. We've learned that from Patricia, and every head coach before him.

Ground game: Most fans like watching games with wide open attacks, but nobody appreciates a strong running game more than the quarterbacks.

Matthew Stafford, who has seldom worked behind a consistently good running game in his 12 seasons with the Lions, liked having an up-close view of the Lions shredding the Jaguars for 180 yards on the ground.

It started up front, with a strong game from the offensive line that had to make adjustments on the fly when right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and right tackle Tyrell Crosby went out of the game because of dehydration.

"A lot of moving parts during the week last week," Stafford said. "And obviously on game day. They overcame it all and kept the line of scrimmage in favor of us, which was awesome. It really helped us out today."