KEY QUESTIONS: How can Lions build off positive defensive performance?

How can the Lions carry over their defensive performance from Sunday to this week's game in Atlanta?

The Lions executed well on defense Sunday. Patricia said he especially liked a lot of the fundamental plays that showed up on tape Monday like pad level, hand placement and guys being in the right fits.

Patricia said the Lions simplified some run-scheme stuff over the bye week, and now the emphasis is building from one week to the next. He said it's good for everyone in Allen Park to have a little confidence in some of the things they were doing Sunday and see it on film.

Patricia said it was a result of two weeks of work over the bye week to grind out what was working and what wasn't, and simplifying some things on both sides of the ball, particularly in the run game.

The Lions were terrific against the run Sunday. That will have to be the case again in Atlanta against Todd Gurley and Co.