TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations

Oct 19, 2020 at 11:48 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Run defense: Detroit knew they had to be much better stopping the run Sunday than they had been through the first quarter of the season, and they accomplished that by allowing just 44 rushing yards to Jacksonville. The 44 rushing yards allowed are the fewest in a road game since holding the Steelers to 40 rushing yards at Pittsburgh on Nov. 17, 2013. – Tim Twentyman

In the long – and short -- run: Rookie running back D’Andre Swift did both on the same drive. He had a 54-yard run late in the first quarter. He carried three straight times after the Lions had first and goal at the four-yard line and got the touchdown with a leap over the line from a yard out. That gave the Lions a 14-3 lead. – Mike O'Hara

O-line snaps: Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after Sunday's 34-16 victory that he couldn't remember coaching in a game where his team played eight offensive linemen. Dehydration caused Tyrell Crosby and Halapoulivaati Vaitai to leave the contest, and the Lions had to shuffle things upfront.

Here's what the o-line snaps looked like: Taylor Decker (77), Frank Ragnow (77), Jonah Jackson (59), Matt Nelson (46), Oday Aboushi (46), Joe Dahl (34), Crosby (25) and Vaitai (25). Detroit rushed for 180 yards (4.6 average) and racked up 403 total yards behind the o-line's efforts Sunday. – Tim Twentyman

Ramping up the pressure: If it looked like the Lions ramped up the pressure on the quarterback Sunday, it's because they did. They were credited by Pro Football Focus with 21 pressures and 16 hurries against the Jags. They hadn't had more than nine pressures or seven hurries in their previous three contests. – Tim Twentyman

Age gap: Adrian Peterson, who turned 35 in March, scored the Lions' first TD on a one-yard run. Swift, who turned 21 in January, got the second one on his one-yard leap. That's a 14-year age difference between the two backs. Age is just a number. Both have major roles in the offense. – Mike O'Hara

Okudah vs. Henderson: Detroit's Jeff Okudah and Jacksonville's C.J. Henderson were the top two cornerbacks taken in this year's NFL Draft. How did each fair Sunday? Okudah was thrown at seven times and allowed five receptions for 61 yards and no touchdowns, per PFF statistics. Okudah has yet to allow a touchdown in his coverage this season. Henderson was targeted five times and allowed three receptions for 27 yards and no touchdowns. – Tim Twentyman

Answering back: The Lions did that every time the Jaguars scored. The Lions scored a TD to make it 14-3 after the Jags got a field goal. They scored again to make it 31-10 after the Jags cut it to 24-10. Not that it really matters. The Jaguars didn't score again after a TD and failed two-point conversion attempt accounted for the final score of 34-16. Bottom line: Jacksonville's offense never got on a run. – Mike O'Hara

Get the ball: Defensive end Trey Flowers' strip sack Sunday was his second sack of the season and 30th of his career. It was also his ninth forced fumble since 2017, tied for third most by any defensive end in the NFL in that span. Credit Detroit's Football Communications staff for the statistic. – Tim Twentyman

Highly graded: Who had the top three grades from PFF for the Lions Sunday? Tight end T.J. Hockenson, Ragnow and wide receiver Danny Amendola on offense. Hockenson and Amendola got especially high marks for their run blocking. Linebacker Jarrad Davis, Flowers and safety Duron Harmon all received grades of 90-plus on defense, though Davis only played 11 snaps. – Tim Twentyman

