TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations

Age gap: Adrian Peterson, who turned 35 in March, scored the Lions' first TD on a one-yard run. Swift, who turned 21 in January, got the second one on his one-yard leap. That's a 14-year age difference between the two backs. Age is just a number. Both have major roles in the offense. – Mike O'Hara

Okudah vs. Henderson: Detroit's Jeff Okudah and Jacksonville's C.J. Henderson were the top two cornerbacks taken in this year's NFL Draft. How did each fair Sunday? Okudah was thrown at seven times and allowed five receptions for 61 yards and no touchdowns, per PFF statistics. Okudah has yet to allow a touchdown in his coverage this season. Henderson was targeted five times and allowed three receptions for 27 yards and no touchdowns. – Tim Twentyman