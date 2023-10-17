O'HARA: What we learned from Week 6

We start with the Lions in the spotlight:

Most experts thought the Lions had gotten a bad draw in the schedule because of the difficulty of the opponents in the first six games. Three games were on the road – at Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay, with home games against Seattle, Atlanta and Carolina.

Making it more difficult, games against the Chiefs and Packers were on prime-time TV. Later, the Tampa Bay game would be moved from starting at 1 p.m. to 4:25.

Most experts thought that a 3-3 start – or even a 2-4 start – would be welcome for the Lions.

The Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell and his staff, had other ideas on what would represent a good start.