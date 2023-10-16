KEY QUESTIONS: What's the latest update on Montgomery's rib injury?

What has been the catalyst behind Detroit's success on the road this year?

A win Sunday in Tampa Bay pushes the Lions' road record to 3-0 on the season with all three wins against teams who were in first place when they played – Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay.

Campbell joked that it doesn't really feel like they've played on the road yet this season with the presence Lions fans have had at visiting stadiums. For the third straight road game this season there was a sea of blue in the stands and they made their presence felt late in the game and following the Detroit win.

Campbell said every good team he's been a part of as a player and a coach that's had any kind of success has been able to win on the road. It stems from a confidence level and anticipation about going on the road and handling your business in an us vs. them environment.

"You look forward to it and that's kind of where we're at," he said. "Going on the road it's just you against them the crowd we kind of thrive off that. I think that's a mindset."

The Lions have played good defense on the road, taken care of the football pretty well and have been efficient on first and second down, all things Campbell attributes to playing well and being in games on the road.