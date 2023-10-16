KEY QUESTIONS: What's the latest update on Montgomery's rib injury?

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday a day after Detroit's 20-6 win on the road over Tampa Bay that improved their record to 5-1 on the year and made it four straight wins for the Lions.
Here are the key questions to come from Campbell's Monday media session:
What is the update on the rib injury running back David Montgomery suffered Sunday?
Montgomery left the game in the second quarter after being tackled on a 19-yard gain on a screen play and did not return. Campbell said Monday Montgomery is dealing with a cartilage injury around the ribs. Anyone who has suffered that injury knows just how painful it can be.
"He's got a little something in there with cartilage and he's probably going to be down for a little bit here," Campbell said. "I don't know how long. At his position it's not an easy thing to deal with so we'll just take it as it comes but I think there's a chance we won't have him for a little bit."
Campbell said he didn't yet know if it was something that could land Montgomery on IR and force him to miss at least the next month.
Is rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs trending toward playing this week?
The one positive for the running back room is it does appear Gibbs is trending toward playing Sunday in Baltimore after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.
"Feel a lot better about Gibbs this week," Campbell said. "He ran really well on Saturday before we left (for Tampa Bay) and had another really good workout today."
Campbell said Gibbs, defensive back Brian Branch (ankle) and tight end James Mitchell (hamstring) all looked good working out on Monday. That's good news for the Lions.
Who jumped out on the tape from Sunday's win?
Campbell went right down the list: Punter Jack Fox, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive lineman Benito Jones, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, quarterback Jared Goff and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Jameson Williams.
Campbell said the defense was terrific all game and the offense's ability to convert on four third-and-longs was a big difference in the game. Both of Detroit's touchdowns came on third-and-long plays.
What went behind the decision to start Kayode Awosika at guard vs. the Bucs?
Awosika started at left guard and Graham Glasgow at right guard with Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the bench in reserve. It turns out Vaitai is still working his way back to being 100 percent after missing a couple games early in the year with a knee injury.
Campbell said Awosika was solid and there was both good and bad on tape but all and all he competed and Campbell thought it was a positive first start.
"Big V is just steadily coming back from this," Campbell said. "He's kind of been on reserve. He was better this week than last week but we just want to make sure he's 100 percent ready to go and then we'll take it from there."
What has been the catalyst behind Detroit's success on the road this year?
A win Sunday in Tampa Bay pushes the Lions' road record to 3-0 on the season with all three wins against teams who were in first place when they played – Kansas City, Green Bay and Tampa Bay.
Campbell joked that it doesn't really feel like they've played on the road yet this season with the presence Lions fans have had at visiting stadiums. For the third straight road game this season there was a sea of blue in the stands and they made their presence felt late in the game and following the Detroit win.
Campbell said every good team he's been a part of as a player and a coach that's had any kind of success has been able to win on the road. It stems from a confidence level and anticipation about going on the road and handling your business in an us vs. them environment.
"You look forward to it and that's kind of where we're at," he said. "Going on the road it's just you against them the crowd we kind of thrive off that. I think that's a mindset."
The Lions have played good defense on the road, taken care of the football pretty well and have been efficient on first and second down, all things Campbell attributes to playing well and being in games on the road.
"I just think there's a mentality about it," he said. "I think our guys believe on the road that we should win but they know they have to earn it. We're not making these mistakes and the other teams are right now."
What can the big touchdown catch late in the third quarter do for Jameson Williams' confidence moving forward?
Williams had a huge 45-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter where he made a great adjustment to an under-thrown ball by Goff that really helped seal the Lions' win Sunday. It was the biggest play of the season for Williams in just his second game back from suspension.
Campbell said Williams was better in every aspect of the game after watching the tape, even without the touchdown catch, and that's a good sign moving forward.
"You don't know what play might come that really just boosts your confidence," Campbell said. "And I can tell you this, (his touchdown Sunday) isn't going to hurt it one bit. That was a hell of a play for us and kind of broke the game open."
Campbell said he was proud of Williams and wants him to keep trending up.