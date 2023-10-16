TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations 

Money down: Lions quarterback Jared Goff was terrific Sunday vs. the Bucs, throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 107.5 passer rating. On third down Goff was 10-of-14 passing for 183 yards with two touchdowns for a 153.3 rating – Tim Twentyman

Triple threat: Wide receiver Jameson Williams showed us three things on his 45-yard TD catch. One was speed, which we knew he had. Next was turning twice to locate the pass from Goff. And third was making a catch. It was a big-time play and came at a good time for Williams and the Lions. – Mike O'Hara

Wrong path, right result: Goff said after the game that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did everything wrong on his 27-yard TD catch and run in the second quarter but it turned out perfect thanks in part to a big block by running back Craig Reynolds.