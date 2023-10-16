TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations 

Money down: Lions quarterback Jared Goff was terrific Sunday vs. the Bucs, throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 107.5 passer rating. On third down Goff was 10-of-14 passing for 183 yards with two touchdowns for a 153.3 rating – Tim Twentyman
Triple threat: Wide receiver Jameson Williams showed us three things on his 45-yard TD catch. One was speed, which we knew he had. Next was turning twice to locate the pass from Goff. And third was making a catch. It was a big-time play and came at a good time for Williams and the Lions. – Mike O'Hara
Wrong path, right result: Goff said after the game that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown did everything wrong on his 27-yard TD catch and run in the second quarter but it turned out perfect thanks in part to a big block by running back Craig Reynolds.
It was a choice route on 3rd and 13 that St. Brown was supposed to catch and get up the field for as much as he could get and not run sideways. St. Brown said he saw an opening and cut right to try and make a play and it worked out perfect thanks to the assist by Reynolds. – Tim Twentyman
Going long: The Lions had eight offensive plays of 17 yards or longer. The Bucs had three. That tells a lot about how one-sided the game really was. – Mike O'Hara
Road wins: The Lions are 3-0 on the road and have done so against three first place teams at the time they played and two who are currently in first place in their division (Chiefs & Bucs). It doesn't get any easier for the 5-1 Lions as they've got another road contest against a first-place team in Baltimore (4-2) next week. – Tim Twentyman
Josh Reynolds: He always seems to make big catches. Sunday was another example of that. He had three targets and three catches, for 50 yards and an average of 16.7 yards per catch. – Mike O'Hara
Passes defended: The Lions defended nine passes on Sunday, the most they've had so far this season – Alex Anzalone (2), Kerby Joseph (2), Tracy Walker (1), Cam Sutton (1), Will Harris (1), Julian Okwara (1), Isaiah Buggs (1). The Buggs one led to a Harris INT and a field goal for the Lions. – Tim Twentyman
Offensive juggernaut: Just how good is this Detroit Lions' offense? They produced 350-plus total net yards and 20-plus points for the sixth straight game to start the season. The last time they did this was in 1954. – Tim Twentyman
Not to be outdone: Just how good is Detroit's defense? They've allowed just 388 rushing yards through the first six games of the season (64.6 avg.), which is the lowest amount through the first six games of a season since at least 1933. – Tim Twentyman
Creating space: The Lions improved to 5-1 on the season and are now tied with the 49ers and Eagles at 5-1 after they both lost Sunday. Detroit has a two and a half game lead in the NFC North and nobody else in the NFC has reached four wins. – Tim Twentyman