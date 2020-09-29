O'HARA: What we learned from Week 3

Sep 29, 2020 at 07:34 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

The answers aren't always in the stats – from bold type down to tiny italics – when searching for plays that made a difference in the outcome of a football game.

They aren't always in the highlight videos, either.

What we learned in the Detroit Lions' 26-23 road win over the Arizona Cardinals is that small plays that get overshadowed in the fury of the game can make a difference, too.

In fact, head coach Matt Patricia spoke highly of those plays and the players who make them in his weekly Monday zoom press conference.

"There are a lot of those plays that we put in the 'smart football' category," Patricia said.

"Guys being able to finish the plays and the details of the job – I think that's what really separates some of those big plays and some of the game situation stuff that allows us to be in a different situation that helps us win."

What we've learned from following football over the years is that there are numerous examples in every game of players making seemingly small contributions that make major impact.

Here are three examples from Sunday's game:

First quarter: Linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. would go on to have a big game, with six tackles and an interception, but on this play he helped protect the 3-0 lead the Lions had taken with a field goal on the first possession of the game.

On the ensuing possession, the Cardinals had third and 10 at the Lions' 30 – well in position to kick a tying field goal – when quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back to pass. On a rush up the middle, Collins got pressure on Murray that did not allow him to follow through on a pass down the middle.

The result was a high throw that safety Duron Harmon was able to intercept at the Lions' 11-yard line and return 21 yards to the 32. That ended the Cardinals' threat and kept the Lions in the lead, 3-0.

Related Links

Fourth quarter: As we've learned in recent years, performance on special teams has become more important to gain an advantage.

On this sequence, the Lions gained an advantage at a critical point in the game.

Punter John Fox had another big game for the Lions, punting four times for a gross average of 55.5 yards per punt and a net of 50.5. For perspective, that's slightly more than half a football field in net average.

With the Lions facing a 23-20 deficit, Fox punted from the Cardinals' 45. He landed a ball that the coverage unit downed at the two-yard line.

"The effort on some of the coverage guys – especially those guys out there running down the punt – I thought that was outstanding," Patricia said. "Especially the last one we stopped in there deep."

The Lions' defense forced a punt that Jamal Agnew returned 10 yards to the Cardinals' 35. The possession ended in Matt Prater's 34-yard field goal – his third of the game – that made it 23-23.

Fourth quarter, winning drive: The Lions began the final possession of the game at their nine-yard line. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford's passing and some tough runs by Adrian Peterson, the Lions moved steadily down the field.

On the eighth play of the possession, Stafford threw a pass that wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. caught and cut upfield along the right sideline. With a Cardinals' defender closing in, Jones cut slightly to his left and went down in bounds at the 18 with 58 seconds left.

By staying inbounds, Jones kept the clock running. It was a smart play by a veteran who knew that working the clock was more important than gaining a few extra yards and risking going out of bounds.

The Cardinals had only one timeout left, and they chose not to use it.

Prater's 39-yard field goal won the game as time expired.

Looking back, that was three plays out of approximately 140, including offense, defense and special teams.

Those three plays – pressure on a quarterback, downing a punt to set up field position, and staying in bounds to keep the clock running – made a difference.

What we learned again is that small plays – smart plays, as Patricia calls them – add up.

They added up in a win for the Lions.

Related Content

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 26-23 victory over the Cardinals.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Stafford keeps his cool on final drive

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how quarterback Matthew Stafford did not lose his focus in the emotional ups and downs of the game-winning drive.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How important was Golladay's return?

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 26-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Golladay's value proven by his presence

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Cardinals matchup.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks with quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Arizona Cardinals

The Lions and Cardinals are meeting for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, and for the third straight year on Arizona's home turf.
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 42-21 loss to the Packers.
Head Coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Looking at Patricia's postgame comments

This week's Monday Countdown looks at head coach Matt Patricia's comments in Sunday's postgame press conference about why the Lions have lost leads.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the bottom line in loss to Packers? 

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 16, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Peterson off and running

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 43-34. (AP Photo/David Berding)
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers' flawless performance in the Green Bay Packers' 43-34 road win over the division rival Minnesota Vikings sent clear messages about Rodgers and the team he has led since becoming the starter in 2008.

Advertising