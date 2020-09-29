O'HARA: What we learned from Week 3

Fourth quarter, winning drive: The Lions began the final possession of the game at their nine-yard line. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford's passing and some tough runs by Adrian Peterson, the Lions moved steadily down the field.

On the eighth play of the possession, Stafford threw a pass that wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. caught and cut upfield along the right sideline. With a Cardinals' defender closing in, Jones cut slightly to his left and went down in bounds at the 18 with 58 seconds left.

By staying inbounds, Jones kept the clock running. It was a smart play by a veteran who knew that working the clock was more important than gaining a few extra yards and risking going out of bounds.

The Cardinals had only one timeout left, and they chose not to use it.

Prater's 39-yard field goal won the game as time expired.

Looking back, that was three plays out of approximately 140, including offense, defense and special teams.

Those three plays – pressure on a quarterback, downing a punt to set up field position, and staying in bounds to keep the clock running – made a difference.

What we learned again is that small plays – smart plays, as Patricia calls them – add up.