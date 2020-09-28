TIM AND MIKE: Week 3 observations

Room for improvement: Halapoulivaati Vaitai missed Detroit's first two games because of a foot injury and was pressed into playing right guard Sunday instead of his customary right tackle so Detroit could play Tyrell Crosby at tackle and go with their top five offensive linemen. Vaitai certainly looked at times like he was playing his first game in nine months. He allowed two sacks and was called for a holding penalty that wiped out a touchdown on the final drive, though on further review the holding call was suspect. For the game, he was credited with allowing three total pressures. I expect Vaitai to play better as he gets back into the flow – Tim Twentyman