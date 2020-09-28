KEY QUESTIONS: What's next for Lions after notching first win of the season?

Sep 28, 2020 at 02:45 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are coming off a solid performance in Arizona Sunday where all three phases of the football team contributed to them earning their first win of the year, 26-23, over the Cardinals.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke to the media Monday following that victory. Here are the key questions from that media session:

Was a weight lifted off his shoulders after snapping an 11-game losing streak dating back to last season?

Patricia said he was happy for the players to get the win and that they get to see results from a good week of practice.

Patricia was obviously happy to win the game, but he said he tries not to ride the roller coaster of emotions after wins and losses. He tries to stay even keeled. Win or lose, Patricia said it's the coaches job to make corrections and there are still plenty of opportunities to do that this week, even after a victory.

"I'm excited about the win," Patricia said. "I'm excited about everyone's efforts and the way the guys worked this week. We came back and started watching the tape right away. You kind of just go into correction mode. Again, the Saints (Detroit's Week 4 opponent) don't care what happened yesterday and they're trying to get ready and go win this weekend, so we have to try and match that."

What worked so well on defense Sunday to hold wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald without a receiving yard for the first time in 16 years?

There was no great coaching point or scheme work here, according to Patricia. He credited the players. Credit cornerback Darryl Roberts, safety Duron Harmon and linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., who were all targeted by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray while covering Fitzgerald, and who allowed just one catch for no yards.

What happened with rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah leaving the game briefly in the second half?

It was hot in Arizona Sunday, and Arizona's offense plays with a lot of tempo. Turns out Okudah needed a bit of a breather.

"Certainly in his second game he has to settle down and keep working on his conditioning to get back out there and be able to be out there when needed," Patricia said of the incident, which was caught on the broadcast after Okudah took himself out of the game ahead of a third and long play and with Patricia not looking too thrilled about it.

"I thought he battled through all that stuff fine."

Why have we seen an explosion of points in the NFL early on this season?

Offenses have scored the most touchdowns in league history through the first two weeks of the season, and scoring was pretty high in Week 3 with two explosive teams in Kansas City and Baltimore still on the docket for Monday night.

"I think defenses in general take a little longer (to get up to speed)," Patricia said. "There's a lot of communication and a lot of moving parts that kind of all work together and certainly with some of the shortness of what we've had to deal with through the spring and through the training camp, that is a little bit of a process for us.

"But it doesn't matter, everyone is in the same boat, everyone has to get it going."

Patricia said it's kind of that way every season for defenders.

