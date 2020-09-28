KEY QUESTIONS: What's next for Lions after notching first win of the season?

The Detroit Lions are coming off a solid performance in Arizona Sunday where all three phases of the football team contributed to them earning their first win of the year, 26-23, over the Cardinals.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke to the media Monday following that victory. Here are the key questions from that media session:

Was a weight lifted off his shoulders after snapping an 11-game losing streak dating back to last season?

Patricia said he was happy for the players to get the win and that they get to see results from a good week of practice.

Patricia was obviously happy to win the game, but he said he tries not to ride the roller coaster of emotions after wins and losses. He tries to stay even keeled. Win or lose, Patricia said it's the coaches job to make corrections and there are still plenty of opportunities to do that this week, even after a victory.