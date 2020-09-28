O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Stafford keeps his cool on final drive

We start with Stafford:

1. Crunch time: Officially, the winning drive covered 70 yards in 10 plays and took up the final 4:49 on the clock.

Realistically, it wiped out 11 months of frustration since the Lions' last win – 36-31 over the New York Giants on Oct. 27 of last year at Ford Field. The Lions had not won a game since, losing the last nine of the 2018 season and the first two of this season.

Regardless of how much they tried to downplay it, the 11-game losing streak hung on the Lions like a cement overcoat.

Stafford was on the injured list with a back injury and did not play in the last eight games of last season.

When the Lions got the ball at their nine-yard line for the final drive Sunday, he was focused solely on getting the Lions in position to win the game. The 11 straight losses weren't on his mind.

He thought about winning, not losing. His passes were as on target as his focus – 4-for-4 for 71 yards.

"I've been doing this a long time," Stafford said in his postgame Zoom interview. "I feel real calm in that situation. That's the situation I want.

"I love it. I had an opportunity in Week 1 (the loss to the Bears) to get it done. We got close but didn't get it done.