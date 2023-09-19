O'HARA: What we learned from Week 2

We start with Sewell, who has moved from right tackle to the left side because of an injury to Taylor Decker:

"It was all good," Sewell said of moving to left tackle. "There's a lot of things I need to work on, though."

Sewell thinks the Lions could benefit from the loss to Seattle after being on such a high after opening the season with an upset win over Kansas City.

"It definitely humbles you," Sewell said. "I hope the guys come in with that same mindset of what we were a year ago.

"It's different now. There's too many people talking. I think the team's got to go back to the drawing board. It's us against everybody. We've got to keep that mindset. Now that we got that loss, and everybody had that taste in their mouth, it kind of sets us up to see what kind of team we are. We're about to find out."

What kind of team does Sewell expect to be revealed?