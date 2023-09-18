KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

How does Campbell get more production from his pass rush?

Detroit's defensive front didn't record a single sack or quarterback hit Sunday vs. Seattle. They generated some decent pressure overall, but just couldn't finish what could have been impact plays.

"I think there's a number of things that come up in there," Campbell said. "There's a lot of things I felt like just from (our) transition into rush. Some of this play (action). Now we're from reading the run into pass. Man, we've got to transition much quicker. Our urgency has to go up there. Our violence has to go up to shed those blockers."

Campbell also talked about being more disciplined on the perimeter and not rushing too high. He needs more players upfront who get one-on-one matchups to win those opportunities.

Does Campbell second guess how he handled the last offensive position or his decision to go for it on 4th & 2 at his own 45?

Detroit went for a 4th & 2 at their own 45-yard line late in the third quarter. The offense didn't convert, and Seattle scored a touchdown nine plays later to take a 24-21 lead.

At the end, the Lions got the ball back at midfield with one minute and 44 seconds on the clock and three timeouts in their pocket. Quarterback Jared Goff hit wide receiver Josh Reynolds for 12 yards and a first down on the first play of the drive, and wide receiver Kalif Raymond took an end-around 11 yards on the next snap, giving the Lions a 1st & 10 at their own 27.

The Lions didn't snap the ball again until 32 seconds remaining on the clock. Goff threw short to Gibbs on first down, then after a timeout missed a throw low to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on 2nd & 6. Another throw to Gibbs was stopped short of the first down on 3rd & 6, and Campbell let the clock tick down to three seconds before using his second timeout and sending Riley Patterson out for the game-tying field goal.

Detroit lost the coin toss in overtime and never saw the football again.

"I knew I wanted to play that game a certain way early," Campbell said. "But I also knew if it didn't quite work out that way, we go the long road, and you have to win it at the end, and we weren't able to do that.