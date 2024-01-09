O'HARA: What we learned from Week 18 

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are being considered to become head coaches.

However, they are strongly committed to the Detroit Lions for as long as they are in the playoff run. The Lions play the Rams in the first round Sunday at Ford Field.

"Both of them know this – it's all about us right now." Campbell said. "It's about the team, and they're very much invested in this team.

"Their opportunities will come. They can't do anything this week. Stay focused on what it is right now and that time will come. Of course I want that for them, but it's about us right now. Look, both of those guys are worthy -- more than worthy to be head coach candidates. I don't care where you're at.