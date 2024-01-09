O'HARA: What we learned from Week 18 

Jan 09, 2024 at 07:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are being considered to become head coaches.

However, they are strongly committed to the Detroit Lions for as long as they are in the playoff run. The Lions play the Rams in the first round Sunday at Ford Field.

"Both of them know this – it's all about us right now." Campbell said. "It's about the team, and they're very much invested in this team.

"Their opportunities will come. They can't do anything this week. Stay focused on what it is right now and that time will come. Of course I want that for them, but it's about us right now. Look, both of those guys are worthy -- more than worthy to be head coach candidates. I don't care where you're at.

"They are two of the best that you're going to find, I believe that."

Stafford's return: Matthew Stafford is as low key as ever away from the football field.

When he spoke to the media after the Rams' win over the 49ers Sunday, he was as casual as he had been most of his 12 seasons with the Lions.

The Lions and Rams will meet in the first round of the playoffs Sunday night at Ford Field.

Related Links

"It's exciting for this team just to get where we are right now, to be honest with you," Stafford said. "So many people out there didn't think we'd get to this point.

"The opportunity happens to be in Detroit, which is fun for me on a personal level. I know it's going to be rocking there. They haven't had a playoff game there in about 30 years or whatever it is. It'll be a great atmosphere. It'll be a tough task for us.

"A football game is a football game, once the ball is snapped. Once the ball is snapped it's time to go play football. There will be excitement just because it's a playoff game. Anytime you're in the playoffs, it's so much fun."

Lions vs. Vikings Week 18 photos

View photos from the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Week 18 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 7 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 97

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 97

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 97

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions 2023 NFC North Division Championship Banner is recognized before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 97

The Detroit Lions 2023 NFC North Division Championship Banner is recognized before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 97

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 97

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 97

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 97

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Third Down Town during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 97

Detroit Lions Third Down Town during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 97

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 97

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 97

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 97

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrate after touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 97

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrate after touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 97

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 97

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 97

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 97

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 97

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 97

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 97

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 97

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 97

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 97

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 97

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 97

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 97

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 97

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 97

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 97

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 97

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 97

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 97

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 97

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 97

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end
70 / 97

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after at touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 97

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after at touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 97

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 97

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 97

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 97

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 97

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 97

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 97

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 97

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)a
93 / 97

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)a

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 97

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 97

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 97

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Owner and Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp receive a game ball in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 97

Detroit Lions Owner and Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp receive a game ball in the locker room after a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
A word for Fox: Campbell went through a list of players who played well Sunday.

When he got to Jack Fox he had one word for his booming kickoffs and five punts that averaged 53.6 yards per punt: "Wow."

Advertising