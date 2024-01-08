KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates heading into the playoffs?

How does Campbell keep a normal week of preparation while embracing the magnitude of the moment?

"You don't change who you are or what you've been doing," Campbell said. "I think a number of things that we do anyway have been – everything is about getting ready for this moment. I don't let things get stale. I get bored in a hurry.

"I think you add that with the schedule we've had. We've changed everything, you're constantly asking alright, 'What time are we coming in at? When are we doing this? What time is this? I think there's been a little bit of, not chaotic, just enough to where, man, you're constantly having to stay on your toes, evolve, move. We're never in the same place twice. So, I just think that this team is prepared for what's next.

"I think it's about the next challenge and I think that's all you do, man. You treat it like any other week and go do your job."

Campbell said once the players get in the game, the ones that have been in the playoffs will know the intensity level goes up and the ones that haven't been there before will learn really quick and players will naturally fall right in line with the elevated intensity level.