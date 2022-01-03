TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Man on the move: Amon-Ra St. Brown showed another area of his skill set on his 26-yard TD run. Just a few steps after taking the handoff from quarterback Tim Boyle, St. Brown spun away from a would-be tackler without losing speed, then raced to the end zone. – Mike O'Hara
Pass protection: The Lions have lost each of Boyle's starts the last two weeks, but the big guys upfront haven't allowed a sack of Boyle in either contest. It shouldn't be understated how important that's been. Detroit hasn't allowed any sacks of Boyle, and defenders have hit him just seven times in 71 pass attempts the last two weeks. Though the run blocking Sunday was definitely below average, as pass protectors, that unit's been solid the last couple weeks. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 17 game at Lumen Field on Sunday, Jan. 2 in Seattle, WA.
Opportunist: A player never knows for sure how he might help his future, but wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge didn't hurt himself with his performance Sunday: Five catches for 76 yards, with a long reception of 42. – Mike O'Hara
No rush: One area the Lions have to address the offseason is their pass rush. They've been at the bottom of the league's sack totals all season, and Sunday Detroit generated just one sack and three quarterback hits. Part of that was their issues stopping the run all game, which unlocked the Seahawks' play-action pass game, but hurrying a player like Russell Wilson just three times all game certainly isn't a recipe for success. Getting back Romeo Okwara next year will help, but the Lions could certainly stand to add an elite rusher to the mix this offseason. – Tim Twentyman
Defensive plays: Out of 71 plays run by the Seahawks, the Lions had just one sack and four tackles for loss. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin had two of the tackles for loss. – Mike O'Hara
1,000-yard club: D'Andre Swift didn't get a lot of work Sunday. He ran four times for 32 yards and caught two passes for seven yards, but the 39 scrimmage yards did push him over 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season (1,023). It is Swift's first 1,000-scrimmage-yard season of his young NFL career, despite missing the previous four games. He's the first Lions player since Mikel Leshoure (2012) to produce 1,000 scrimmage yards in his first two seasons in the league. – Tim Twentyman
Red zone, overload: With 51 points scored by the Seahawks, no stat should be a surprise. But it jumped out on the game book that they were in the red zone eight times -- and converted six times. – Mike O'Hara
Tough matchup: Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf is a tough cover because of his size and speed combination. Metcalf had three touchdowns Sunday, two of those coming with rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu in coverage, and the other on Will Harris, per Pro Football Focus statistics.
Playing cornerback in the NFL is new to both players, Melifonwu missing most of his rookie season due to injury and Harris just recently moving over from safety due to injuries suffered at the position, but Sunday's film should be a good learning tool for both players. – Tim Twentyman