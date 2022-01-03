TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Opportunist: A player never knows for sure how he might help his future, but wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge didn't hurt himself with his performance Sunday: Five catches for 76 yards, with a long reception of 42. – Mike O'Hara

No rush: One area the Lions have to address the offseason is their pass rush. They've been at the bottom of the league's sack totals all season, and Sunday Detroit generated just one sack and three quarterback hits. Part of that was their issues stopping the run all game, which unlocked the Seahawks' play-action pass game, but hurrying a player like Russell Wilson just three times all game certainly isn't a recipe for success. Getting back Romeo Okwara next year will help, but the Lions could certainly stand to add an elite rusher to the mix this offseason. – Tim Twentyman