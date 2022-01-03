TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

Jan 03, 2022 at 02:49 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Man on the move: Amon-Ra St. Brown showed another area of his skill set on his 26-yard TD run. Just a few steps after taking the handoff from quarterback Tim Boyle, St. Brown spun away from a would-be tackler without losing speed, then raced to the end zone. – Mike O'Hara

Pass protection: The Lions have lost each of Boyle's starts the last two weeks, but the big guys upfront haven't allowed a sack of Boyle in either contest. It shouldn't be understated how important that's been. Detroit hasn't allowed any sacks of Boyle, and defenders have hit him just seven times in 71 pass attempts the last two weeks. Though the run blocking Sunday was definitely below average, as pass protectors, that unit's been solid the last couple weeks. – Tim Twentyman

Lions at Seahawks Week 17 photos

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) before a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) and Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48) celebrate after a kick return during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Parker Ehinger (65), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Ross Travis (48), Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38), and Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions guard Parker Ehinger (65) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions tight end Jared Pinkney (80), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85), Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59), Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) celebrate after recovering an on-side kick during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Opportunist: A player never knows for sure how he might help his future, but wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge didn't hurt himself with his performance Sunday: Five catches for 76 yards, with a long reception of 42. – Mike O'Hara

No rush: One area the Lions have to address the offseason is their pass rush. They've been at the bottom of the league's sack totals all season, and Sunday Detroit generated just one sack and three quarterback hits. Part of that was their issues stopping the run all game, which unlocked the Seahawks' play-action pass game, but hurrying a player like Russell Wilson just three times all game certainly isn't a recipe for success. Getting back Romeo Okwara next year will help, but the Lions could certainly stand to add an elite rusher to the mix this offseason. – Tim Twentyman

Defensive plays: Out of 71 plays run by the Seahawks, the Lions had just one sack and four tackles for loss. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin had two of the tackles for loss. – Mike O'Hara

1,000-yard club: D'Andre Swift didn't get a lot of work Sunday. He ran four times for 32 yards and caught two passes for seven yards, but the 39 scrimmage yards did push him over 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season (1,023). It is Swift's first 1,000-scrimmage-yard season of his young NFL career, despite missing the previous four games. He's the first Lions player since Mikel Leshoure (2012) to produce 1,000 scrimmage yards in his first two seasons in the league. – Tim Twentyman

Red zone, overload: With 51 points scored by the Seahawks, no stat should be a surprise. But it jumped out on the game book that they were in the red zone eight times -- and converted six times. – Mike O'Hara

Tough matchup: Seahawks Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf is a tough cover because of his size and speed combination. Metcalf had three touchdowns Sunday, two of those coming with rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu in coverage, and the other on Will Harris, per Pro Football Focus statistics.

Playing cornerback in the NFL is new to both players, Melifonwu missing most of his rookie season due to injury and Harris just recently moving over from safety due to injuries suffered at the position, but Sunday's film should be a good learning tool for both players. – Tim Twentyman

