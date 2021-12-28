O'HARA: What we learned from Week 16

Dec 28, 2021 at 08:59 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

If you want to blame someone besides Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle for Sunday's rally-stopping interception in the loss to the Falcons, blame head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell is taking a share of the blame for not calling a better play that would have given the quarterback a clearer look at the coverage he faced from the Falcons' defense.

That's what we learned from Campbell's press conference.

Among the other things we learned about Sunday's game includes the following: Campbell has set a record for most fourth-down attempts, and he doesn't intend to turn conservative; the Lions' run game is a staple in the offense and is set up to be an asset in the future.

We start with Campbell sharing the blame:

The Lions had first down at the Falcons' nine on their fateful -- and fatal -- final play. After the snap, Boyle tried to hit wide receiver Kalif Raymond with what would have been the go-ahead touchdown.

Lions at Falcons Week 16 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 16 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26 in Atlanta, GA.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 98

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 98

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 98

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrates after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrates after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 98

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 98

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 98

Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 98

Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 98

Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 98

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 98

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
64 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
65 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
66 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
67 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
68 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
69 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
70 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
71 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
72 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
73 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
74 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
75 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
76 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
77 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
78 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
79 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
80 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
81 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
82 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Rashod Berry (43) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
83 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Rashod Berry (43) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
84 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
85 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
86 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
87 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
88 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
89 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
90 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
91 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
92 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
93 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
94 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
95 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
96 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
97 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after recovering a fumbleduring a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
98 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after recovering a fumbleduring a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Raymond was coming from Boyle's right to left, a yard deep in the end zone, when Boyle released the ball. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was about two yards outside the end zone, directly in front of Raymond to make the interception and secure the win for the Falcons.

"I could have helped him (Boyle)," said Campbell, who took over calling offensive plays after the eighth game.

"When I go back and watch that tape, I should have helped him better with a good, solid, man zone read. Maybe start the back outside and bring him back in.

"I kick myself for that. Looking at it, just something to help him see it quicker and sooner."

Bringing a back in from right to left with motion could have given the quarterback information on how the Falcons planned to defend the play.

Campbell is not above sharing the blame for something that doesn't work. That could get a coach in trouble if there were no accountability for player errors. In Campbell's case, accountability and work ethic are pillars of what he represents.

We've learned that from watching his interactions with players and coaches all year. And media, for that matter.

Related Links

Gambling Dan: The Lions converted three of four fourth-down attempts Sunday, in the process giving Campbell the record for most attempts in a season. Campbell has called for 36 and converted 18.

"When you feel like you have faith in your players, of the play or wherever the game's at -- if it feels right, I want to do it," Campbell said. "I still feel it's a calculated risk."

Campbell doesn't see himself turning conservative.

"I'd like to believe the aggressive nature will stay," he said. "That doesn't necessarily mean it will show up on fourth down all the time. That could show up on first and second down on some different things we do."

On the run: It didn't result in a victory, but the Lions gave another example of how the running game has been a staple of the offense.

They gained 130 yards on 33 carries, led by Jamaal Williams' 77 yards on 19 carries.

The Lions have had at least 100 yards rushing as a team in six of seven games since the bye, and in the last four.

They're averaging 112.8 yards per game for the season, their highest total since at least 2006.

Like defense, a running game travels. As the Lions move forward, they have three things in their favor to have a good running game -- quality depth at running back and the offensive line, and a commitment to run the ball.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions compete hard but come up nine yards short in Atlanta

This week's Monday Countdown looks at head coach Dan Campbell's assessment of quarterback Tim Boyle's performance and the team's overall effort.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Boyle likely next man up with Goff on Reserve/COVID-19

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Falcons matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Atlanta Falcons

In Arthur Smith's first year as head coach in Atlanta, the Falcons have improved where it counts most: The win column.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions' performance vs. Cardinals as good as it looked

This week's Monday Countdown looks at what motivates the Detroit Lions to play like they did against the Cardinals.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Sewell living out his NFL dream

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Cardinals matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Arizona Cardinals

The Detroit Lions' defense faces tough matchups across the board from an Arizona Cardinals' offense that has multiple running threats and a passing game led by quarterback Kyler Murray, one of the league's most dynamic players at any position.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 38-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Advertising