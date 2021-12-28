O'HARA: What we learned from Week 16

Raymond was coming from Boyle's right to left, a yard deep in the end zone, when Boyle released the ball. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was about two yards outside the end zone, directly in front of Raymond to make the interception and secure the win for the Falcons.

"I could have helped him (Boyle)," said Campbell, who took over calling offensive plays after the eighth game.

"When I go back and watch that tape, I should have helped him better with a good, solid, man zone read. Maybe start the back outside and bring him back in.

"I kick myself for that. Looking at it, just something to help him see it quicker and sooner."

Bringing a back in from right to left with motion could have given the quarterback information on how the Falcons planned to defend the play.

Campbell is not above sharing the blame for something that doesn't work. That could get a coach in trouble if there were no accountability for player errors. In Campbell's case, accountability and work ethic are pillars of what he represents.