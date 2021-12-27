KEY QUESTIONS: Why Campbell is aggressive on fourth down

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following the Lions' 20-16 loss in Atlanta Sunday.
Here's all the key questions from that media session:
Are there any Reserve/COVID-19 list updates?
Quarterback Jared Goff was removed from the list Monday, a week after testing positive. Goff missed Sunday's game in Atlanta, but should be in line to regain his starting spot this week as the Lions begin to prepare for another road game in Seattle on Sunday.
The bad news is the team did place two more players on the list after they tested positive Monday – wide receiver Josh Reynolds and practice squad quarterback Steven Montez.
What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?
The news is not so bad when it comes to fullback Jason Cabinda, who left Sunday's game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Cabinda appears to have avoided a serious injury. Campbell said they'll wait and see how his knee responds this week to see if he can return for either of Detroit's last two games.
The news isn't as good for backup tight end Shane Zylstra, however. Campbell confirmed he's out for the year after suffering a knee injury. The Lions are going to wait a couple weeks to get the swelling out of the knee and then plot a course of action from there.
What did Campbell see from rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu on Sunday?
Melifonwu got the start in place of the injured Amani Oruwariye (thumb; IR). Campbell said Melifonwu played like a guy who hasn't played serious minutes since Week 2. Melifonwu spent a large chunk of the season on IR with a thigh injury suffered Week 2 in Green Bay. He was thrown at twice Sunday, both caught for a total of 50 yards.
"That's OK, as long as he improves from here," Campbell said. "Here's what I want to see these last two weeks. I want to see a guy that ... comes out hot early. Has already got it turned up and ready to compete and he's got the look in his eye and not taking a minute to get going. That's what we're looking for."
Why has Campbell been so aggressive on fourth down all year?
The Lions broke the record for most fourth down attempts in a season on Sunday with 36. Detroit has converted 18 of those. Their 50 percent conversion rate is tied for 17th in the NFL.
"I don't know, when you feel like you have trust in your players running the play, or where the games at, I don't know, it feels right, so I want to do it," Campbell said.
"I think you have to feel good about your players and the plan, and if you do, I think you go for it. I want to send a message that we're playing to win and we're not playing to lose. There's a time to be conservative and a time to be aggressive and so I just think it's a little more in my nature to roll the dice, if you will."
What has getting veteran running back Jamaal Williams back off the Reserve/COVID-19 list meant for the team?
Williams is averaging 4.2 yards per carry, but he's also a high energy player that brings the juice every day.
Campbell said the most important trait about Williams is he makes all the guys around him better, and that's invaluable to a young roster. Campbell said he could tell early on that Williams was his type of guy.
"He's reliable and he's steady," Campbell said of Williams. "I know exactly what he's going to do on every play. You know you're going to get a day's work out of him and it's going to be good, productive work and I appreciate that and it helps you as a play caller."
As we get close to the end of the year, who have been some of the productive players Campbell has been able to count on all year?
Campbell listed off the following names: Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (both defense and special teams), defensive end Michael Brockers, Williams, rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, linebacker Alex Anzalone (IR), wide receiver Kalif Raymond, safety Will Harris and Oruwariye (IR).