KEY QUESTIONS: Why Campbell is aggressive on fourth down

What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

The news is not so bad when it comes to fullback Jason Cabinda, who left Sunday's game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Cabinda appears to have avoided a serious injury. Campbell said they'll wait and see how his knee responds this week to see if he can return for either of Detroit's last two games.

The news isn't as good for backup tight end Shane Zylstra, however. Campbell confirmed he's out for the year after suffering a knee injury. The Lions are going to wait a couple weeks to get the swelling out of the knee and then plot a course of action from there.

What did Campbell see from rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu on Sunday?

Melifonwu got the start in place of the injured Amani Oruwariye (thumb; IR). Campbell said Melifonwu played like a guy who hasn't played serious minutes since Week 2. Melifonwu spent a large chunk of the season on IR with a thigh injury suffered Week 2 in Green Bay. He was thrown at twice Sunday, both caught for a total of 50 yards.