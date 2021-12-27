10 bowl game prospects to watch this week

Dec 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Bowl season is in full swing, which means a lot of college players around the country with NFL aspirations get one more opportunity to put good play on tape before the all-star games, NFL Scouting Combine and pro days kick into gear early next year in front of NFL personnel.

The Detroit Lions currently have eight draft picks in 2022, with three picks in the top 33. They could also be rewarded a few compensatory picks, with one of those potentially being a third rounder.

Some of the big-time bowl games and big-time programs are center stage this week. With that comes a lot of opt outs from NFL-bound players not in the College Football Playoff. Take that into account when reading this week's list.

Let's take a look at some prospects playing in this week's bowl games who could potentially interest the Lions:

1. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Capital One Orange Bowl (Georgia vs. Michigan), Fri., Dec. 31

Hutchinson is having a monster senior season for the Wolverines and could be in consideration along with Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux (opted out of Alamo Bowl) for the top pick in this year's draft. Hutchinson is a versatile pass rusher who combines speed with power. He set the Michigan school record with 14.0 sacks this season to go along with 58 total tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss.

2. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Capital One Orange Bowl (Georgia vs. Michigan), Fri., Dec. 31

The 2021 Butkus Award winner as the best linebacker in the country, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American is the total package at linebacker. Dean has 61 tackles (29 solo) to go along with 5.0 sacks and two interceptions. He can do a little bit of everything, which defensive coordinators love from the linebacker position in the NFL.

3. Wide receiver Jameson Williams, Alabama

Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Cincinnati vs. Alabama), Fri., Dec. 31

A transfer from Ohio State, Williams is having a terrific season for the Tide, catching 68 passes for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's as good a big-play threat at receiver this draft will have. He hauled in an Alabama single-season record and an NCAA-leading four touchdowns of 70-plus yards this season, and totaled 11 touchdowns of 30-plus yards or more to lead the nation.

4. Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss.

Allstate Sugar Bowl (Baylor vs. Ole Miss), Sat., Jan. 1

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Corral has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns, with just four interceptions, and also has 597 yards on the ground with 11 more touchdowns, which speaks to his athleticism. He is currently the only player in the FBS with more than 3,000 yards passing and 500 yards rushing this season.

Related Links

5. Edge rusher David Ojabo, Michigan

Capital One Orange Bowl (Georgia vs. Michigan), Fri., Dec. 31

Ojabo has paired with Hutchinson this year to form the best edge-rushing duo in the country. He's got elite size (6-5, 250) and get off. He's only played in 19 games with seven starts, so he's a little raw, but he's recorded 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss while forcing a staggering five fumbles. He'll test really well leading into the draft and will be an interesting prospect to watch throughout the process.

6. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Outback Bowl (Arkansas vs. Penn State), Sat., Jan 1

For his career, Dotson has 183 receptions for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns. This season, he has caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. The First-Team All-Big Ten selection has gotten better and more productive every year at Penn State.

7. Cornerback Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Cincinnati vs. Alabama), Fri., Dec. 31

Gardner vs. Williams (see above) will be a good matchup to watch all game long in this one. Gardner has elite length (6-3) and hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage all season. He has three interceptions on the year and has allowed just 177 receiving yards to receivers he's covering.

Lions at Falcons Week 16 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 16 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26 in Atlanta, GA.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 98

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 98

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 98

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) and Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrates after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18) celebrates after converting on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 98

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) throws on a fake punt during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 98

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 98

Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 98

Detroit Lions nose tackle John Penisini (98) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 98

Detroit Lions wide cornerback Brady Breeze (15) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 98

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 98

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
61 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
62 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
63 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
64 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (40) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
65 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
66 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
67 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
68 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
69 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
70 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
71 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
72 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (75), and Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
73 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
74 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
75 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
76 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
77 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
78 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
79 / 98

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) kicks a field goal during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
80 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
81 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
82 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Rashod Berry (43) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
83 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Rashod Berry (43) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
84 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
85 / 98

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
86 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
87 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
88 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (2) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
89 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
90 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
91 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
92 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
93 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
94 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
95 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
96 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
97 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) celebrate after recovering a fumble during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after recovering a fumbleduring a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
98 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) celebrate after recovering a fumbleduring a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

8. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Georgia

Capital One Orange Bowl (Georgia vs. Michigan), Fri., Dec. 31

The Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award winner is a mountain of a man in the middle of Georgia's defense. Only Ndamukong Suh (2009) and Aaron Donald have won both trophies in the same season. He's imposing (6-6, 340) and powerful, with experience playing the nose tackle in a 3-4 and defensive tackle in a 4-3. Imagine the Lions teaming up Alim McNeill and Davis in the center of their defense.

9. Quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina

Dukes Mayo Bowl (North Carolina vs. South Carolina), Thurs., Dec. 30

Howell's sophomore season in 2020 was more productive, but he was playing with better talent around him. He'll likely still be considered among the top five or so quarterback prospects in this class after completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,851 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games.

10. Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

Capital One Orange Bowl (Georgia vs. Michigan), Fri., Dec. 31

With Tracy Walker set to become a free agent this offseason, the Lions might be in the market to add a safety this offseason. Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton (opted out of Fiesta Bowl) is the best safety in the class, but Hill is right up there. Hill is a safety with cornerback cover skills possessing terrific size and speed traits. He notched 65 total tackles (39 solo) with 4.5 tackles for loss with two interceptions and seven passes defended so far in 13 contests.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Cabinda & Zylstra leave game with knee injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

FOUR DOWNS: St. Brown continues his hot streak

Four downs following the Lions' 20-16 loss to the Falcons includes St. Brown's streak, Boyle's second start, false starts and Atlanta answers.
news

RECAP: Lions at Falcons

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Falcons

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Falcons matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Falcons

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Falcons matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says it's 'highly unlikely' Goff plays Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster updates for Sunday's game in Atlanta, recognition for guard Jonah Jackson and more.
news

Week 16 opponent: What the Falcons are saying

Find out what the Atlanta Falcons are saying as they prepare for their Week 16 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown reminds Lions OC of former Steelers WR Hines Ward

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including a promising comparison for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, preparing for the Atlanta Falcons and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

4 Lions named as 2022 Pro Bowl alternates

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, guard Jonah Jackson, fullback Jason Cabinda and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin have been named as 2022 Pro Bowl alternates.
news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Atlanta

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, kicker Riley Patterson's NFC special teams player of the week award and more.
Advertising