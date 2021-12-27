10 bowl game prospects to watch this week

8. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Georgia

Capital One Orange Bowl (Georgia vs. Michigan), Fri., Dec. 31

The Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award winner is a mountain of a man in the middle of Georgia's defense. Only Ndamukong Suh (2009) and Aaron Donald have won both trophies in the same season. He's imposing (6-6, 340) and powerful, with experience playing the nose tackle in a 3-4 and defensive tackle in a 4-3. Imagine the Lions teaming up Alim McNeill and Davis in the center of their defense.

9. Quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina

Dukes Mayo Bowl (North Carolina vs. South Carolina), Thurs., Dec. 30

Howell's sophomore season in 2020 was more productive, but he was playing with better talent around him. He'll likely still be considered among the top five or so quarterback prospects in this class after completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 2,851 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games.

10. Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

