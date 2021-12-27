TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Sure hands: A lot has been written about the production over the last month from Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He's got 35 receptions for 350 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. For the season, he's hauled in 74 passes for 692 yards on 98 targets. One thing not talked about enough is how sure-handed St. Brown is. He's been credited with only two drops all year. The Lions appear to have something pretty special in St. Brown. – Tim Twentyman