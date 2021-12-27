TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Top two pick: With Houston upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and the Jets beating Jacksonville, the Lions' chances of securing a top two pick in next year's NFL draft improve. The Texans and Jets now have four wins on the year. Jacksonville still has the top pick with a 2-13 record. At 2-12-1, the Lions hold the No. 2 pick with two games remaining at Seattle and vs. Green Bay. – Tim Twentyman
Another solid day for the o-line: Detroit's offensive line, a strength of the team all season despite a ton of injuries, put another solid performance in the books Sunday in Atlanta. The Lions didn't allow a single sack, and backup quarterback Tim Boyle was hit just twice all game. The team has to feel pretty good about their front moving forward with all of their starters upfront under contract through at least 2023. – Tim Twentyman
Arm and leg: Punter Jack Fox has attempted two passes on fake punts this year and completed both for 38 yards. He had a 21-yard completion against the Falcons Sunday. His passer rating is a glittering 118.7. With just two passes, he has not qualified for the passing title. – Mike O'Hara
Pitts a beast: The Lions thought highly of tight end Kyle Pitts in the draft. Atlanta snagged the versatile pass catcher with the No. 4 pick (Detroit selected Penei Sewell at No. 7).
Pitts caught six passes for 102 yards against the Lions Sunday, giving him 949 receiving yards on the season. Pitts caught passes against five different Lions in coverage – safety Dean Marlowe, safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, outside linebacker Rashod Berry and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. The Falcons line him up everywhere, and he's going to be a problem for defenders in this league for a long time. – Tim Twentyman
Sure hands: A lot has been written about the production over the last month from Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He's got 35 receptions for 350 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. For the season, he's hauled in 74 passes for 692 yards on 98 targets. One thing not talked about enough is how sure-handed St. Brown is. He's been credited with only two drops all year. The Lions appear to have something pretty special in St. Brown. – Tim Twentyman
Catching up: It took St. Brown a little while to reach the end zone to score a touchdown, but he's become a regular visitor since. St. Brown had 74 receptions -- with no TDs in his first 11 games. He has 35 catches in the last four games and three TDs -- against the Vikings, Cardinals and Falcons. He also had a two-point conversion Week 6 vs. the Bengals. – Mike O'Hara
Clean vs. pressure: Pro Football Focus keeps passing stats for quarterbacks based off clean looks and pressure. For Boyle on Sunday, he was 22-of-27 (81.5 percent) for 175 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions for a 106.0 passer rating when given a clean pocket. When pressured, he was 2-of-7 for 12 yards with an interception and a 0.0 rating. – Tim Twentyman