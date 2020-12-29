O'HARA: What we learned from Week 16

Dec 29, 2020 at 08:47 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Robert Prince has been a respected member of the Detroit Lions' coaching staff since he joined the team as wide receivers coach in 2014.

His value to the franchise is documented by the stats compiled by players he has coached – Calvin Johnson, Golden Tate, Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and others.

What we learned from the Lions' 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs is that the respect for Prince doesn't come only for the work he does with his players in the meeting room, on the practice field and on gameday.

It's also his perspective, which was apparent in the way Prince handled the postgame press conference in his role as the leader of the coaching staff. He was selected for that role when interim head coach Darrell Bevell and four assistants were prohibited from participating under the COVID-19 protocols.

Prince was the ultimate professional after a performance by the Lions that was anything but professional.

Among the other things we learned includes the following: There is no such thing as "fair" in the NFL, and it doesn't apply only to the Lions; a bad performance spurs questions about where it ranks on the all-time list; and the Lions are ending the season the way they began it.

We start with Robert Prince.

There is no way to sugarcoat what happened at Ford Field Saturday, and that is not the intent here. That performance – or lack of it, more accurately – is on the resume of every member of the organization.

It was not good.

Prince had to lead the postgame press conference as the stand-in for Bevell, and he was forthright in his comments.

What contributed to the poor performance?

"The issue was, on offense we couldn't stay on the field, and on defense we couldn't get off the field," he said.

On the impact of the missing coaches, including Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and others.

"Basically, it's that it's the players' game," Prince said. "Bev is not throwing one pass, and Cory is not making one tackle or covering anybody. It's our opportunity to try to put guys in position and for them to make the plays come to life. And obviously, we came up extremely short today."

Was it a hopeless situation?

"I wouldn't say hopeless," Prince said. "That's a very good team, obviously, that we're playing. But anytime you take the field, you have an opportunity, and we just didn't get it done today."

You couldn't ask for more from a stand-in coach, and you could have gotten a lot less.

Related Links

"Fair:" It doesn't exist, and it didn't apply only to the Lions in a season affected by the pandemic. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell set the tone – and the boundaries – early on when he told teams to be ready for the draft, as scheduled in late April.

The draft was done virtually, and it was a successful production.

It's been the same during the season. The Lions were forced to play the Bucs as scheduled on Saturday, rather than moving it to Sunday when the coaches would have been available under the protocols.

The Lions played and lost big.

The Browns played Sunday without four receivers and other players and lost to the Jets. The loss ultimately could make the Browns miss the playoffs. And previously, the Broncos were forced to play without all of the quarterbacks on their active roster.

What's fair or unfair for one is fair and unfair for all. And that's fair.

Bad company: There are separate categories for bad. The loss to the Packers in the 1993 playoffs was bad because of how it happened – a defensive breakdown that left Sterling Sharpe uncovered to catch the winning pass in the last minute.

The loss to the Bucs falls into the category of ineptitude.

What we've learned is that it might rank at the top because it's the latest. But there are many others in that category, just as for many teams.

Start to finish: What we've learned throughout this season is that when the opponent gets on a roll, the Lions have trouble stopping it.

It happened in the opener, when the Bears scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 23-6 lead. In Game 2, the Packers scored 31 straight points after the Lions had started the game with a 14-3 lead.

As we've learned, it was a problem that the Lions never corrected.

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Okwara chasing double-digit sacks

This week's Monday Countdown looks at defensive end Romeo Okwara, and the opportunity in front of him in the season finale.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 16 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How much did Stafford's absence hurt Lions?

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Look for Stafford's no-look pass

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Saturday's Lions-Buccaneers matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playing one half of a game of good football was enough for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get a win they needed to make the playoffs, but it wasn't enough to satisfy quarterback Tom Brady.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

Golladay started path to success at St. Rita High School

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is part of Campbell's Champions of Chunky program, understands the lasting impact high school can have on young students.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Titans.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Why Stafford wanted to play vs. Titans

This week's Monday Countdown starts with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's performance and postgame comments.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What made the difference in loss to Titans?

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 46-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Gameday a new experience for Chris Spielman

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Titans matchup.

Advertising