O'HARA: What we learned from Week 16

We start with Robert Prince.

There is no way to sugarcoat what happened at Ford Field Saturday, and that is not the intent here. That performance – or lack of it, more accurately – is on the resume of every member of the organization.

It was not good.

Prince had to lead the postgame press conference as the stand-in for Bevell, and he was forthright in his comments.

What contributed to the poor performance?

"The issue was, on offense we couldn't stay on the field, and on defense we couldn't get off the field," he said.

On the impact of the missing coaches, including Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and others.

"Basically, it's that it's the players' game," Prince said. "Bev is not throwing one pass, and Cory is not making one tackle or covering anybody. It's our opportunity to try to put guys in position and for them to make the plays come to life. And obviously, we came up extremely short today."

Was it a hopeless situation?

"I wouldn't say hopeless," Prince said. "That's a very good team, obviously, that we're playing. But anytime you take the field, you have an opportunity, and we just didn't get it done today."