KEY QUESTIONS: Will Stafford play in season finale vs. Vikings?

What will go into determining if he can play Sunday or not?

Bevell said the decision will be a health-based decision. They will not put him out there if he can't protect himself or if there's a chance of significantly injuring himself further from the injuries he already has.

"The guy is tough as nails," Bevell said. "The guy respects the game, he loves his teammates, he wants to be out there and obviously he gives us the best opportunity to win the game when he is out there, and I know he wants it."

Stafford also spoke to the media Monday and said he wants to play Sunday if the ankle responds to treatment this week and allows him to do so.

"Part of the offseason is letting your body heal and getting it feeling better," Stafford said. "But I signed up to play this year and part of signing up is hopefully getting 16 games at that. Hopefully more than that, we obviously are only getting 16 this year.

"But I signed up for it and so did my teammates, so if I'm healthy enough to get out there and do it I want to be out there."

Why did the Lions release veteran safety Jayron Kearse Monday?

"We're at the end of the season here and there's some younger guys on the roster that we want to be able to take a look at," Bevell said.