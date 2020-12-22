O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

Road wins: The Lions wound up with a 4-4 record in road games with the loss to the Titans. It's their best road record since 2017, when they were also 4-4 on the road and finished 9-7 overall.

The Lions have been unable to take advantage of playing at Ford Field. They are 1-5 at home with two home games left – against the Tampa Bay Bucs Saturday and the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale Jan. 3.

That is not a recent problem. They have not had a winning record at home since going 6-2 in 2016. Since then they've gotten steadily worse at home from 2017 to this year – 4-4, 3-5, 2-6 and however they finish this year.

Agnew's day: He had 135 total yards Sunday – most of it on special teams – and while it isn't the same as gong over the 100-yard mark rushing or receiving, it is still a noteworthy achievement.