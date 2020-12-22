3 Lions named to 2021 Pro Bowl

After winning a contested punting battle in Lions training camp over Arryn Siposs, Fox has had a stellar first season with the Lions. He is currently second in the NFL with a net punting average of 45.3 yards, and his gross punting average of 49.3 yards is third best in the league. Fox's 27 punts of 50-plus yards are the second most among the league's punters. Opponents are averaging just 5.4 yards per punt return against Detroit this season, the third lowest mark in the league.

Ragnow, who is in his third season after coming to Detroit as a first-round pick out of Arkansas in 2018, is currently the second highest graded center by Pro Football Focus behind only Green Bay's Corey Linsley. In 571 pass-blocking reps this season, Ragnow has given up zero sacks and just one quarterback hit with a pass-blocking efficiency rating of 99.1 percent. He's also a road-grader in the run game, earning PFF's second highest grade among centers as a run blocker. Ragnow's also been called for just two penalties all year.