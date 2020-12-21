Bevell explains decision to move on from Brayden Coombs

The Detroit Lions relieved special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs of his duties on Monday, a day after he called an unauthorized fake punt against the Tennessee Titans, interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters Monday. Bevell said the decision to move on from Coombs was an organizational decision that was best for the team.

"The decision yesterday that was made in the game was not a correct decision," Bevell said. "There's 12 minutes and 43 seconds to go in the game. We're down two scores. Matthew (Stafford) had just been hit on second down on the little fumbled snap. He'd just been hit on third down on the next play. So, just assessing the whole situation ... I have to assess everything. I'm assessing the quarterback is not in a good way, and also with the score and where we were. We had three timeouts left plus the two-minute warning and Jack (Fox) is punting really well.

"I thought it would be best to flip the field and keep us in the game there down two scores. You saw how the offense was going with a really good chance. If I'm going to go for it there, I'm going to leave the offense out and I'm going to trust Matthew with the ball and that didn't happen in this situation."

Coombs, 34, was in his first season with the Lions after spending 10 years as an assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals.

With the Lions trailing 32-18 early in the fourth quarter, Coombs ran a fake punt on 4th and 4 at Detroit's 31-yard line. C.J. Moore took a direct snap and ran to the short side of the field, where he was stopped a half yard short of a first down. The Titans took possession at the Lions' 34-yard-line and scored six plays later to break the game wide open.