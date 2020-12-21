TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Swift run: D’Andre Swift scored two rushing touchdowns for the second time this season. That gives him seven rushing TDs for the season and nine overall with two on receptions. It's the most TDs scored by a Lions rookie since Barry Sanders had 14 – all rushing – as a rookie in 1989. – Mike O'Hara

Stafford toughness: Of all the games Matthew Stafford's started and played with injuries, he said Sunday's game in Tennessee was among the most unlikely he thought he'd suit up for early in the week due to the rib injury suffered the week prior. Stafford came through the game pretty well after interim head coach Darrell Bevell removed him from the contest in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand.

Stafford said he was feeling far less sore after this game than he did after initially suffering the injury against Green Bay, leading to optimism he'll be able to finish out the season. Stafford posted a passer rating of 100.0-or-higher for the third straight game, his longest single-season streak since 2018. – Tim Twentyman

O-line effort: With Stafford hurting, the offensive line did a pretty nice job to keep the pressure to a minimum. Stafford was kept clean early and was hit just four times all game. The biggest blow came in the second half when a bad snap by Joe Dahl led to a big hit by Teair Tart as he fell right on Stafford. – Tim Twentyman