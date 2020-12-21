TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Swift run: D’Andre Swift scored two rushing touchdowns for the second time this season. That gives him seven rushing TDs for the season and nine overall with two on receptions. It's the most TDs scored by a Lions rookie since Barry Sanders had 14 – all rushing – as a rookie in 1989. – Mike O'Hara
Stafford toughness: Of all the games Matthew Stafford's started and played with injuries, he said Sunday's game in Tennessee was among the most unlikely he thought he'd suit up for early in the week due to the rib injury suffered the week prior. Stafford came through the game pretty well after interim head coach Darrell Bevell removed him from the contest in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand.
Stafford said he was feeling far less sore after this game than he did after initially suffering the injury against Green Bay, leading to optimism he'll be able to finish out the season. Stafford posted a passer rating of 100.0-or-higher for the third straight game, his longest single-season streak since 2018. – Tim Twentyman
O-line effort: With Stafford hurting, the offensive line did a pretty nice job to keep the pressure to a minimum. Stafford was kept clean early and was hit just four times all game. The biggest blow came in the second half when a bad snap by Joe Dahl led to a big hit by Teair Tart as he fell right on Stafford. – Tim Twentyman
Catching up: With 10 receptions, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. has taken over the team lead with 65 receptions. T.J. Hockenson was held to two catches and is next with 60 catches. Jones also leads Hockenson in TD catches, 7-6. – Mike O'Hara
Undermanned defense: The Titans came into Sunday as the NFL's third ranked offense. They set a season-high for points (46) and had their second most yards (463) of the season. Detroit's defense has now given up at least 40 points in four different games. That side of the ball has been the biggest issue in Detroit all year. The Lions' offense scored at least 20 points for the 13th time this season, the most through 14 games played in franchise history. – Tim Twentyman
Rookie run stopper: Rookie defensive tackle John Penisini looks more and more like a bargain as a sixth-round draft pick for the Lions. He played 48 snaps Sunday, the most of any Lions tackle, and produced with two solo tackles, four assists and one tackle for loss. He's a force on the interior of the defensive line. – Mike O'Hara
Record books: Lions kicker Matt Prater converted a 53-yard field goal Sunday, his 58th career field goal of at least 50 yards, which ties Sebastian Janikowski for the most in NFL history. Prater now has five seasons with at least five made field goals of 50-plus yards, the most such seasons in NFL history. – Tim Twentyman