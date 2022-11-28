KEY QUESTIONS: Will WR Jameson Williams or DL Romeo Okwara play this week?

Nov 28, 2022 at 03:33 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday as the Lions move on from last Thursday's 28-25 loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving.

Campbell and the team are on to Jacksonville, who comes into Ford Field this week fresh off their best win of the season Sunday over Baltimore.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:

Could we see wide receiver Jameson Williams or defensive lineman Romeo Okwara play Sunday vs. Jacksonville?

It seems unlikely, but Campbell didn't rule it out completely.

"I think that would be a tall order," he said of either guy playing Sunday. "I think we need to see them be able to pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact. I won't say it wouldn't happen, but it would take a lot."

Williams returned to practice last week after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January. Okwara returned to practice a couple weeks ago after rehabbing an Achilles injury for more than a year.

We'll see how the week goes for both players, but it sounds like Detroit's Dec. 11 contest vs. Minnesota at home could be a realistic target for both players to return to game action.

Other injury updates?

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs left Thursday's game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a concussion. The good news is Jacobs didn't suffer a concussion and isn't in the return-to-play protocol.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah and guard Jonah Jackson are both in the protocol, however, having missed the Buffalo game due to concussions. Campbell said Okudah and Jackson are in phase three of the return-to-play protocol and barring any setbacks should be good to go on Sunday.

What does Campbell see in Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence?

Lawrence is playing some pretty good football right now. He notched his third consecutive 100-plus-passer rating game Sunday after completing 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Ravens.

"I know he's playing better football," Campbell said of Lawrence. "He's playing pretty good. He's gotten better as the season's gone on."

Jacksonville's team is a lot like the Lions. They are young, they have weapons on offense, and they're starting to figure some things out.

What was Campbell's message to the team Monday after the tough loss last week ended their three-game win streak?

"Our whole focus has got to be on this team that's right in front of us right now and understand what's walking in here," Campbell said. "It's very much a mirror image of us."

Campbell said Jacksonville is a young team hungry for success with a ton of talent. They're coming off their best win of the season Sunday, and Campbell thinks that's dangerous.

"We have to understand what's going to be coming into Ford Field on Sunday," Campbell said. "If we don't, then we don't have a chance."

What's the point of emphasis in trying slow down a good Jacksonville offense?

Containing dynamic running back Travis Etienne will be the first key, according to Campbell. Etienne is averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the season and has 22 receptions.

"The majority of the offense is going through him," Campbell said. "He's getting a number of touches in the run and pass game. He's very dynamic and I do think he's one of the keys to this offense because he is very versatile."

If Etienne is playing – he left Sunday's game with a foot injury, but it isn't believed to be serious – he's someone the Lions' defense must be very aware of.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown making a name for himself as a standout receiver

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions go toe-to-toe with Bills, but come up short

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills includes toe-to-toe, Houston's debut, 3rd & 1 play and stretch run.

news

RECAP: Lions vs. Bills

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bills

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Thursday's Lions-Bills matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bills

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Thursday's Lions-Bills matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Jameson Williams on wearing No. 9, returning to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' return to the practice field, preparing for the Thanksgiving Day game and more.

news

Week 12 opponent: What the Bills are saying

Find out what the Buffalo Bills are saying as they prepare for their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: What can rookie WR Jameson Williams bring to Lions' offense?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 11 victory over the New York Giants.

news

Rookie WR Jameson Williams set to return to practice

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams will return to practice.

