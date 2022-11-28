KEY QUESTIONS: Will WR Jameson Williams or DL Romeo Okwara play this week?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday as the Lions move on from last Thursday's 28-25 loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving.
Campbell and the team are on to Jacksonville, who comes into Ford Field this week fresh off their best win of the season Sunday over Baltimore.
Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:
Could we see wide receiver Jameson Williams or defensive lineman Romeo Okwara play Sunday vs. Jacksonville?
It seems unlikely, but Campbell didn't rule it out completely.
"I think that would be a tall order," he said of either guy playing Sunday. "I think we need to see them be able to pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact. I won't say it wouldn't happen, but it would take a lot."
Williams returned to practice last week after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January. Okwara returned to practice a couple weeks ago after rehabbing an Achilles injury for more than a year.
We'll see how the week goes for both players, but it sounds like Detroit's Dec. 11 contest vs. Minnesota at home could be a realistic target for both players to return to game action.
Other injury updates?
Cornerback Jerry Jacobs left Thursday's game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a concussion. The good news is Jacobs didn't suffer a concussion and isn't in the return-to-play protocol.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah and guard Jonah Jackson are both in the protocol, however, having missed the Buffalo game due to concussions. Campbell said Okudah and Jackson are in phase three of the return-to-play protocol and barring any setbacks should be good to go on Sunday.
What does Campbell see in Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence?
Lawrence is playing some pretty good football right now. He notched his third consecutive 100-plus-passer rating game Sunday after completing 29-of-37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against the Ravens.
"I know he's playing better football," Campbell said of Lawrence. "He's playing pretty good. He's gotten better as the season's gone on."
Jacksonville's team is a lot like the Lions. They are young, they have weapons on offense, and they're starting to figure some things out.
What was Campbell's message to the team Monday after the tough loss last week ended their three-game win streak?
"Our whole focus has got to be on this team that's right in front of us right now and understand what's walking in here," Campbell said. "It's very much a mirror image of us."
Campbell said Jacksonville is a young team hungry for success with a ton of talent. They're coming off their best win of the season Sunday, and Campbell thinks that's dangerous.
"We have to understand what's going to be coming into Ford Field on Sunday," Campbell said. "If we don't, then we don't have a chance."
What's the point of emphasis in trying slow down a good Jacksonville offense?
Containing dynamic running back Travis Etienne will be the first key, according to Campbell. Etienne is averaging 5.5 yards per carry on the season and has 22 receptions.
"The majority of the offense is going through him," Campbell said. "He's getting a number of touches in the run and pass game. He's very dynamic and I do think he's one of the keys to this offense because he is very versatile."
If Etienne is playing – he left Sunday's game with a foot injury, but it isn't believed to be serious – he's someone the Lions' defense must be very aware of.