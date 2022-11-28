KEY QUESTIONS: Will WR Jameson Williams or DL Romeo Okwara play this week?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday as the Lions move on from last Thursday's 28-25 loss to Buffalo on Thanksgiving.

Campbell and the team are on to Jacksonville, who comes into Ford Field this week fresh off their best win of the season Sunday over Baltimore.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday presser:

Could we see wide receiver Jameson Williams or defensive lineman Romeo Okwara play Sunday vs. Jacksonville?

It seems unlikely, but Campbell didn't rule it out completely.

"I think that would be a tall order," he said of either guy playing Sunday. "I think we need to see them be able to pull quite a few reps with high intensity and contact. I won't say it wouldn't happen, but it would take a lot."

Williams returned to practice last week after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in January. Okwara returned to practice a couple weeks ago after rehabbing an Achilles injury for more than a year.