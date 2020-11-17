O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

We start with Swift.

He led the Lions' running backs Sunday, playing 43 of the 59 offensive snaps. Kerryon Johnson played nine, and Adrian Peterson played seven.

Swift had 16 carries for 81 yards and five catches for 68 yards and a TD.

Peterson had four carries for 21 yards and a nine-yard reception. Johnson carried once, for three yards.

It was a solid overall performance by Swift, who has had some other good moments – 116 yards rushing in a win over Jacksonville, 64 in a loss to the Vikings and 60 receiving yards in a loss to the Packers.

Sims and Sanders liked what they saw from Swift in college, and what he'd done earlier in the season.

"From what I saw (at Georgia), he has the potential to be great – without a doubt," said Sims, drafted first overall by the Lions in 1980 out of Oklahoma.

"It all starts up front with the supporting cast around him. You can't go through this league doing it yourself. He has the potential to be great."

Sanders, drafted third overall by the Lions and regarded by many as the greatest Lion of all time, also likes what he's seen.

"It's tough making that jump from college to pro, especially when you play on a dominating college team.

"From what I've seen so far, the kid can be very good – and maybe even better than that."

Swift's skill set makes him special, Sanders said.

"He sees it," Sanders said. "He hits the hole. He's able to use his quickness. For a smaller guy, he's able to break some tackles.