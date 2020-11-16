KEY QUESTIONS: What did Patricia think of Swift's performance vs. Washington?

Sticking with injuries, reports out of Carolina are that All-Pro Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey won't play this week due to a shoulder injury. Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday's game with a knee injury and his status for Sunday is up in the air. What are the challenges preparing for a team with so much injury uncertainty to key players?

Bridgewater and McCaffrey are great players, and Carolina is certainly a much more explosive offense with those guys in the lineup, especially McCaffrey, who is one of the top five players in the league.

Patricia said they'll prepare like both guys are playing and will adjust accordingly. Either way, Patricia said Carolina head coach Matt Rhule will have a good plan set up for whoever is in those spots.

What did Patricia like about D’Andre Swift's performance Sunday?

The Lions' rookie running back rushed for 81 yards and caught 68 yards worth of passes, including a touchdown. He joined Billy Sims (1980) as the only rookies to produce a game with at least 80 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards in franchise history.

After watching the tape Monday, Patricia pointed to Swift's toughness as something that really stood out to him.