TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Prater time: Matt Prater has provided the winning margin in three of the Lions' four wins, and all three have been with no time left on the clock. Two games were won with field goals – a 38-yarder against Arizona in Game 3, and Sunday's 59-yarder boomer to beat Washington. Most incredible of all probably was the 48-yard extra point that provided the winning margin in Game 6 vs. Atlanta. – Mike O'Hara

Prater time II: How clutch is Prater at the end of games? He is now an amazing 22-of-22 on game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the fourth quarter with two minutes or less left in the game (16-of-16 in regulation, six-of-six in overtime). That's pretty remarkable. – Tim Twentyman