TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Swift rise: Rookie D’Andre Swift has taken over as the Lions' No. 1 back in terms of total yards from scrimmage. He has 70 carries for 331 yards and 31 receptions for 275 yards. That's 606 total yards and six TDs – four rushing, two receiving. Adrian Peterson is second in total yards with 449 – 371 rushing, 78 receiving. – Mike O'Hara
Steady Marv: Marvin Jones Jr. caught a touchdown pass Sunday for the third straight game. He now has 28 receiving touchdowns since 2017, tied for the sixth most in the NFL in that span. He also tied Cloyce Box for the sixth most touchdown receptions in franchise history at 32. Since arriving in Detroit in 2016, he been one of Detroit's most consistent performers. – Tim Twentyman
Prater time: Matt Prater has provided the winning margin in three of the Lions' four wins, and all three have been with no time left on the clock. Two games were won with field goals – a 38-yarder against Arizona in Game 3, and Sunday's 59-yarder boomer to beat Washington. Most incredible of all probably was the 48-yard extra point that provided the winning margin in Game 6 vs. Atlanta. – Mike O'Hara
Prater time II: How clutch is Prater at the end of games? He is now an amazing 22-of-22 on game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the fourth quarter with two minutes or less left in the game (16-of-16 in regulation, six-of-six in overtime). That's pretty remarkable. – Tim Twentyman
Veteran respect: Players compete hard and don't hold anything back, but there is also a level of respect for each other. That was the case when Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland delivered a hard hit on Washington QB Alex Smith just as he released a pass in the first half. It was Smith's first start and third game since sustaining a severe leg injury in 2018. After the play, Ragland helped Smith up and patted him on the back. – Mike O'Hara
Reduced role: Rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah saw a reduced role against Washington. Amani Oruwariye started the game over Okudah and played 20 more reps (54 vs. 34). Oruwariye was credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing three catches for 36 yards on five targets. Okudah was thrown at three times and allowed three catches for 63 yards. – Tim Twentyman
Dialing up the pressure: Veteran defensive end Everson Griffen ramped up the pressure on Washington in his second game with Detroit since the team traded for him late last month. Griffen recorded his first sack as a Lion (his 78th career sack) and hit Smith a total of five times in the contest. – Tim Twentyman