O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

It was a good, tough performance by the Lions, who were a missed extra point and missed field goal away from wining their first game under Campbell and his staff.

"Everything that puts a black eye on it is the field goal," Campbell said at his Monday press conference. "The extra point and the field goal."

The rainy conditions and the snap and hold had no bearing on either kick, Campbell said. Both were wide right.

"No The procedure was good," he said. "The snap and hold was good. They did a good job with the procedure."

What next?

"We're going to bring some guys in -- work them out," Campbell said. "See who the best man for the job is."

On the run: The numbers speak for themselves for which direction the offense is heading in.

The 39 runs and 229 yards gained rushing are season highs. Next highest was 28 carries for 137 yards in a Week 7 loss to the Rams.

The Lions had 34 carries for 219 yards in regulation time, plus five carries for 10 yards in overtime.