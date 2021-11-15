KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here are all the key questions from Monday's media session:
How did the Lions come out of Sunday injury-wise?
There were a number of players banged up in this one, but Campbell said the injury news is actually better than they first thought.
The big one was quarterback Jared Goff, who played through a strained oblique muscle. Goff was getting checked out Monday afternoon, so Campbell said he'd know more later in the day, but he didn't think it would be something that would come back too serious.
Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson got his ankle rolled up on at the end of his 28-yard touchdown. He limped off the field, was carted to the locker room and did not return, but Campbell said it might not be as bad as it initially seemed. Jefferson could potentially miss a week or so, but it looks like he avoided serious injury.
Campbell said there's nothing that looks to be long-term with any of the injuries the Lions suffered Sunday.
Will the Lions bring in kickers to try out this week?
Campbell confirmed the team will have kicker tryouts this week.
Austin Seibert was placed on IR Saturday, and Ryan Santoso, who was promoted from the practice squad, missed an extra point and a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal in overtime that wasn't really close. The missed extra point in the third quarter certainly loomed large in a 16-16 tie.
Campbell said it will be an open competition this week, and the best kicker will win a job.
What did Campbell think of the defensive performance?
It was arguably one of Detroit's top games defensively. The Steelers were without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but Mason Rudolph has won games in this league before, and the Steelers are a dangerous team offensively at the skill positions.
Campbell thought his defenders played physical all game long. They caused three turnovers and only allowed four explosive offensive plays for the Steelers.
The Lions talked a lot this week about having to be better in the red zone defensively, and they held Pittsburgh to 1-of-3 in the red zone. Campbell said the only touchdown there was on a missed assignment.
"They believed in the plan and executed," Campbell said of the defense.
How good was it to see Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell on the line together for the first time this year?
Decker made his season debut after missing the first game with a finger injury. The combo was credited with allowing one quarter pressure combined by Pro Football Focus.
"I thought they both played well," Campbell said. "I thought Sewell was a pretty smooth transition to go back over there (to the right side). He looked pretty comfortable. I thought he played fast and I thought he played physical. Sometimes you may take for granted how good of an athlete he is.
"Just having Decker back, man you can feel it and know it. There's a difference. I thought he stepped in and played really well. There were a couple things he's a little rusty, but ultimately it was good to have him back and you can feel his presence."
Why was wide receiver Josh Reynolds inactive Sunday?
Reynolds was claimed by the Lions off waivers on Wednesday from Tennessee and only had two days of practice to get up to speed enough to try and play in a game Sunday. Campbell just wants to give Reynolds the best chance for success here with the Lions, and didn't think rushing him into game action before he was ready with the playbook was the right decision.
Campbell confirmed Reynolds will be up and active Sunday in Cleveland.
Will Campbell stick with Goff as the starting quarterback?
Goff gutted through injury Sunday, and that's commendable, but the Lions still aren't getting enough from their passing game. Goff's got eight touchdown passes in nine games and just one over his last five contests.
But Campbell says Goff still gives the team the best chance to win.
"It's hard to say that he shouldn't be the guy right now," he said. "It's hard to say that because – there again, every time we try to throw it in drop back just about, our protection breaks down. Until we can do things right around him – now, he – yeah, there are throws we want to see that he needs to make. There was a dart that we threw to (Kalif Raymond) that he should make and he's pissed off about it too. But ultimately, I still think, right now, he's the guy that gives us the best chance."