TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Decker & Sewell: The Lions got to see their starting tackle tandem on the field for the first time together Sunday. Sewell played 29 pass-block reps on the right side and didn't allow a single sack or a pressure. Decker allowed no sacks and just one quarterback hit all game. That tandem will be fun to watch the rest of the season. – Tim Twentyman

Sack shortage: The Lions have gone two games without a sack and have only one sack in the last 107 pass attempts covering three games. They had no sacks in 50 drop backs against the Steelers and 16 against the Eagles Week 8. They sacked Matthew Stafford once in 41 drop backs against the Rams Week 7. – Mike O'Hara