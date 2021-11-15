Decker talks injury rehab, negativity surrounding his name

Decker said Monday the surgeon originally told him it would be three months before he regained strength and mobility in his hand. He tried to come back earlier than that late last month and suffered a setback to the UCL joint and knuckle that caused severe swelling and postponed his return.

Decker said it was tough to hear some of the trade talk and rumors while trying to rehab and return to the field.

"Having to sit down and have a conversation with my dad that it'll be ok if something like that (being traded) were to happen, even though it's not going to. My friends calling me worried," Decker said. "People in my neighborhood that I see outside when I'm walking my dog. To just have to deal with all that, when as far as I understand there was zero possibility of me not being a Detroit Lion this year, it's just really frustrating."